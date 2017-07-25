Novascan raising up to $2 million round

Plans to continue developing cancer detection device

by

July 25, 2017, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/novascan-raising-2-million-round/

Milwaukee-based Novascan Inc. is raising $1 million to $2 million fund continued development of its cancer detection device.

Novascan, which is based at Aurora Sinai, is being tested at Aurora facilities.

The company, which was founded in 2001 and recently transitioned from an LLC to a C corporation, is raising the funds as an extension of an LLC round for which it has already raised $2.5 million, said Craig Davis, chief executive officer. Novascan plans to raise the remainder of the funds over the next several months.

“We’re using the funds to complete a product under design controls…and commence a pivotal trial,” Davis said.

“We have a device that detects cancer electrically,” said William Gregory, founder and chief scientific officer. “It’s rapid, it’s inexpensive, it’s very accurate.”

The device is being tested at Aurora facilities and at Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee. Novascan has been able to increase its sensitivity and specificity to nearly 100 percent for breast cancer, and now is focusing on skin cancer.

Novascan also is seeking a de novo classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move one step closer to commercializing its product.

Novascan’s largest investors are Aurora Ventures, Gore Range Capital and several high net worth angel investors. The company now has raised more than $5 million total.

Milwaukee-based Novascan Inc. is raising $1 million to $2 million fund continued development of its cancer detection device.

Novascan, which is based at Aurora Sinai, is being tested at Aurora facilities.

The company, which was founded in 2001 and recently transitioned from an LLC to a C corporation, is raising the funds as an extension of an LLC round for which it has already raised $2.5 million, said Craig Davis, chief executive officer. Novascan plans to raise the remainder of the funds over the next several months.

“We’re using the funds to complete a product under design controls…and commence a pivotal trial,” Davis said.

“We have a device that detects cancer electrically,” said William Gregory, founder and chief scientific officer. “It’s rapid, it’s inexpensive, it’s very accurate.”

The device is being tested at Aurora facilities and at Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee. Novascan has been able to increase its sensitivity and specificity to nearly 100 percent for breast cancer, and now is focusing on skin cancer.

Novascan also is seeking a de novo classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move one step closer to commercializing its product.

Novascan’s largest investors are Aurora Ventures, Gore Range Capital and several high net worth angel investors. The company now has raised more than $5 million total.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm