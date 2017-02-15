Northwestern Mutual reports record revenue amid low interest rates

Net income increases slightly to $818 million

by

February 15, 2017, 1:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/northwestern-mutual-reports-record-revenue-amid-low-interest-rates/

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. reported record total revenue and an increase in net income in 2016.

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons office building in downtown Milwaukee is scheduled for completion in the fall.

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons office building in downtown Milwaukee is scheduled for completion in the fall.

The company said it had $28.2 billion in revenue, a 1 percent increase over 2015. The topline result included $17.9 billion in premiums, $9.6 billion in net investment income and $636 million in other income, all increases over 2015.

“Our 2016 business results underscore that our long-term, ‘whole picture’ approach to financial security is working for clients,” said John E. Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman and chief executive officer. “People are seeking guidance and simplicity. They increasingly value our distinctive combination of a deep, trusted relationship with our financial representatives and advisors, our superior products and solutions, and industry-leading financial strength.”

Net income increased by $3 million to $818 million. The company said it “delivered another year of strong performance in 2016, despite industry-wide pressure posed by an unprecedented low interest rate environment.”

The company cited low interest rates last year in saying it would lay off hundreds of employees in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual announced last year it would payout roughly $5.2 billion in dividends to policy owners, a 7.2 percent decrease from 2015.

The company reported $22.1 billion in benefits and expenses, a 2.9 percent increase from 2015. Policy owner benefits paid increased to $9.8 billion, benefit services decreased from $9.5 billion to $9.2 billion and commissions and expenses increased to $3.1 billion from $2.9 billion.

Northwestern Mutual said it would continue to make investments in its client experience, using digital tools to attract new generations of consumers.

“Our enhanced digital capabilities are enriching the experience of our clients as well as our financial representatives and advisors. It’s notable that all four ratings agencies in their most recent industry reports have cited digital strategies as a key differentiator in the industry in the near-term,” Schlifske said. “We view our digital experience as an opportunity for our financial professionals to supercharge their relationships with clients by giving them a full range of tools and resources to simplify their financial lives.”

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. reported record total revenue and an increase in net income in 2016.

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons office building in downtown Milwaukee is scheduled for completion in the fall.

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons office building in downtown Milwaukee is scheduled for completion in the fall.

The company said it had $28.2 billion in revenue, a 1 percent increase over 2015. The topline result included $17.9 billion in premiums, $9.6 billion in net investment income and $636 million in other income, all increases over 2015.

“Our 2016 business results underscore that our long-term, ‘whole picture’ approach to financial security is working for clients,” said John E. Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman and chief executive officer. “People are seeking guidance and simplicity. They increasingly value our distinctive combination of a deep, trusted relationship with our financial representatives and advisors, our superior products and solutions, and industry-leading financial strength.”

Net income increased by $3 million to $818 million. The company said it “delivered another year of strong performance in 2016, despite industry-wide pressure posed by an unprecedented low interest rate environment.”

The company cited low interest rates last year in saying it would lay off hundreds of employees in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual announced last year it would payout roughly $5.2 billion in dividends to policy owners, a 7.2 percent decrease from 2015.

The company reported $22.1 billion in benefits and expenses, a 2.9 percent increase from 2015. Policy owner benefits paid increased to $9.8 billion, benefit services decreased from $9.5 billion to $9.2 billion and commissions and expenses increased to $3.1 billion from $2.9 billion.

Northwestern Mutual said it would continue to make investments in its client experience, using digital tools to attract new generations of consumers.

“Our enhanced digital capabilities are enriching the experience of our clients as well as our financial representatives and advisors. It’s notable that all four ratings agencies in their most recent industry reports have cited digital strategies as a key differentiator in the industry in the near-term,” Schlifske said. “We view our digital experience as an opportunity for our financial professionals to supercharge their relationships with clients by giving them a full range of tools and resources to simplify their financial lives.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm