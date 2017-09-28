Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures invests in banking startup

Chime automates consumer finances

by

September 28, 2017, 12:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/northwestern-mutual-future-ventures-invests-in-banking-startup/

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in an $18 million series B round announced Wednesday by San Francisco mobile banking startup Chime.

Craig Schedler discusses Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures’ investment approach.

The round was led by Cathay Innovation. Craig Schedler, venture partner at Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, declined to comment on the deal. NM Future Ventures typically invests between $500,000 and $3 million in series A and B rounds.

“We were really excited to have such a venerable brand like Northwestern Mutual be an investor,” said Chris Britt, founder and chief executive officer of Chime. “I think it’s great validation for us as a company and we’re excited about new opportunities to partner with them.”

Chime is an app that allows users to avoid fees and automate their finances, including rounding up transactions to save the “change.” It launched in 2014, has raised a total of $36 million, and now has more than 500,000 bank accounts. With this new funding, Chime plans to fuel its growth and create new financial products.

“We’re not just a mobile app that gives you advice or helps to facilitate one part of your finances,” Britt said. “We offer full FDIC-insured checking and savings accounts and Visa debit cards. We’re the primary relationship for our customers.”

NM Future Ventures was established in January and it and its related divisions have publicly invested in six other companies: LearnVest, a New York-based personal finance software firm that Northwestern Mutual Capital invested in, and Northwestern Mutual Life ultimately acquired in 2015; Washington, D.C.-based intelligent savings account provider Rize Advisors LLC; New York-based financial services innovation investment and advisory firm Nyca Partners; New York-based online financial advisor Betterment LLC; San Francisco-based health care transparency provider Amino; and Austin, Texas-based remote customer onboarding and identity verification provider LiveOak Technologies.

Chime may have the opportunity to partner with LearnVest moving forward, Britt said.

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in an $18 million series B round announced Wednesday by San Francisco mobile banking startup Chime.

Craig Schedler discusses Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures’ investment approach.

The round was led by Cathay Innovation. Craig Schedler, venture partner at Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, declined to comment on the deal. NM Future Ventures typically invests between $500,000 and $3 million in series A and B rounds.

“We were really excited to have such a venerable brand like Northwestern Mutual be an investor,” said Chris Britt, founder and chief executive officer of Chime. “I think it’s great validation for us as a company and we’re excited about new opportunities to partner with them.”

Chime is an app that allows users to avoid fees and automate their finances, including rounding up transactions to save the “change.” It launched in 2014, has raised a total of $36 million, and now has more than 500,000 bank accounts. With this new funding, Chime plans to fuel its growth and create new financial products.

“We’re not just a mobile app that gives you advice or helps to facilitate one part of your finances,” Britt said. “We offer full FDIC-insured checking and savings accounts and Visa debit cards. We’re the primary relationship for our customers.”

NM Future Ventures was established in January and it and its related divisions have publicly invested in six other companies: LearnVest, a New York-based personal finance software firm that Northwestern Mutual Capital invested in, and Northwestern Mutual Life ultimately acquired in 2015; Washington, D.C.-based intelligent savings account provider Rize Advisors LLC; New York-based financial services innovation investment and advisory firm Nyca Partners; New York-based online financial advisor Betterment LLC; San Francisco-based health care transparency provider Amino; and Austin, Texas-based remote customer onboarding and identity verification provider LiveOak Technologies.

Chime may have the opportunity to partner with LearnVest moving forward, Britt said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm