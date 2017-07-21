North Shore Bank provides relief to Burlington flood victims

Efforts include special home equity line of credit offer and relief fund

July 21, 2017, 11:37 AM

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank is offering a 1.99 percent APR home equity line of credit (HELOC) for four months to those affected by last week’s flooding in Burlington and surrounding areas, the bank announced Tuesday.

The North Shore Bank headquarters in Brookfield.

North Shore Bank also set up a relief fund for donations from the public to be given to Love, Inc., a Burlington nonprofit that is providing water, ice, lodging, food and clean-up supplies to flood victims. The bank will match up to $1,000 of the funds donated.

“Community involvement is important to us, and we are interested in helping people recover from the floods,” said Michael Kellman, senior vice president of consumer lending at North Shore Bank. “We know many of our neighbors are looking at major rebuilding and cleanup projects as a result of the flooding, and we want to do everything we can to help.”

Affected community members interested in the HELOC offer can receive more information at one of the eight area North Shore Bank offices located in Racine and Kenosha counties. The offer closes by Sept. 30.

