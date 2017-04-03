NitroSteel acquired by New York private equity group

Pleasant Prairie plant makes steel bars used in fluid power

by

April 03, 2017, 1:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/nitrosteel-acquired-by-new-york-private-equity-group/

NitroSteel LLC, which has its main manufacturing operations in Pleasant Prairie, has been acquired by Z Capital Partners LLC.

Steel-bars-528528517-shutterstock

Z Capital Partners is the private equity management division of New York-based Z Capital Group LLC. ZCP acquired both NitroSteel and Atmosphere Annealing LLC, collectively known as Premier Thermal Solutions LLC, in the transaction. The terms were not disclosed.

The NitroSteel plant is located at 9955 80th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, where it produces ferritic nitrocarburized steel bars used mainly in fluid power applications in the agricultural, construction, mining, marine, utility and automotive sectors. Atmosphere Annealing has plants conducting metal heat treating and related services in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Premier Thermal Solutions plans to expand its heat treating capabilities both organically and through acquisitions using the financial and operational resources from ZCP, the companies said in a release.

“We are pleased to have closed the acquisition and are excited about the growth opportunities ahead for PTS,” said Rahul Sawhney, senior managing director of Z Capital. “The company’s high-quality product and services offerings, coupled with Z Capital’s specialized sector knowledge and operational expertise, position PTS for long-term success. We look forward to partnering with their outstanding leadership team to accelerate the company’s growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

Neither NitroSteel nor Z Capital could be reached for information about the impact in Pleasant Prairie.

NitroSteel LLC, which has its main manufacturing operations in Pleasant Prairie, has been acquired by Z Capital Partners LLC.

Steel-bars-528528517-shutterstock

Z Capital Partners is the private equity management division of New York-based Z Capital Group LLC. ZCP acquired both NitroSteel and Atmosphere Annealing LLC, collectively known as Premier Thermal Solutions LLC, in the transaction. The terms were not disclosed.

The NitroSteel plant is located at 9955 80th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, where it produces ferritic nitrocarburized steel bars used mainly in fluid power applications in the agricultural, construction, mining, marine, utility and automotive sectors. Atmosphere Annealing has plants conducting metal heat treating and related services in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Premier Thermal Solutions plans to expand its heat treating capabilities both organically and through acquisitions using the financial and operational resources from ZCP, the companies said in a release.

“We are pleased to have closed the acquisition and are excited about the growth opportunities ahead for PTS,” said Rahul Sawhney, senior managing director of Z Capital. “The company’s high-quality product and services offerings, coupled with Z Capital’s specialized sector knowledge and operational expertise, position PTS for long-term success. We look forward to partnering with their outstanding leadership team to accelerate the company’s growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

Neither NitroSteel nor Z Capital could be reached for information about the impact in Pleasant Prairie.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm