Nissen Staffing Continuum acquires TechRecruiters

Waukesha-based staffing firm Nissen Staffing Continuum Inc. has acquired Brookfield-based TechRecruiters Inc. The deal closed April 18 for an undisclosed price.

TechRecruiters is now a division of Nissen. TechRecruiters, which specialized in operations management, engineering, IT, professional support and technical and high-level assembly staffing, was founded in 2002 by Eric Klossowski, who will continue to lead the Technical and IT division at Nissen. The company’s six employees have joined Nissen at its Waukesha office, vacating its leased space in Brookfield.

Nissen Staffing was founded in 1997 and has locations in Waukesha, Franklin and West Allis. It now has 48 employees. The combined company offers staffing, placement and managed personnel services. Drawing from a broader base of talent, Nissen will provide employers with workers to fill their needs in a tight labor market.

“TechRecruiters has a 15-year reputation that is aligned closely with how we approach our business from a strong values and meeting our associates’ career objectives kind of perspective,” said Scott Nissen, president and chief executive officer of Nissen. “We believe that the specialty niche staffing business is a growing business and it really helps us to better serve our manufacturing clients that we’ve been serving now for 20 years.”