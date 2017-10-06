NextGenCam acquires Programming Plus

CAM software distributors combined

October 06, 2017, 12:25 PM

Port Washington-based NextGenCAM has acquired the Programming Plus division of New Berlin-based Robotic Solutions Inc. from Tom Bentley. The transaction closed Oct. 2 for an undisclosed price.

Nick Bentley, an owner of Robotic Solutions, and Mark Fischer, an owner of NextGenCam.

Both NextGenCAM and Programming Plus distribute computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software to manufacturers.

“They have the software technology that they represent, primarily two product names: PowerMill and FeatureCAM. They are what I would consider the top of the food chain products to do advanced manufacturing machining,” said Mark Fischer, one of the owners of NextGenCam. “Many of the top level companies locally … are using this software, so NextGen would be acquiring those clients because they happen to be customers of Programming Plus using the technology.”

Programming Plus has mostly local clients, which will bring on more local business for NextGenCam, which primarily distributes its HSM software outside Wisconsin, Fischer said.

“We do service all of North America with these software lines,” he said. “We’re one of only probably four in the country that do this.”

NextGenCam has about $2 million in annual revenue. The company has 10 employees at four locations, in Port Washington, Indiana, Kentucky and Oregon. It has hired on one of Programming Plus’ five employees, technical applications engineer Jon Sturm. The Programming Plus operations will be moved into NextGenCam’s Port Washington facility.

Tom Bentley will continue to operate Robotic Solutions, but will exit Programming Plus. The companies will continue to work together, since Robotic Solutions’ products use Programming Plus’ software, Fischer said.

