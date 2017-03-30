Neuberger named president of U.S. Bancorp Fund Services

Joe Neuberger has been named president at Milwaukee-based U.S. Bancorp Fund Services.

Neuberger currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Fund Services. In April, he will succeed Joe Redwine in the president role, leading day-to-day management, financial performance and long-term growth strategy.

Redwine is retiring at the end of July after 39 years at U.S. Bancorp. He has led the Fund Services division since 1991, and previously worked in relationship management in the Private Client Group and Institutional Trust & Custody divisions.

Neuberger joined U.S. Bancorp Fund Services in 1994 and has helped expand the Fund Administration business.

U.S. Bancorp Fund Services is a subsidiary of Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp that supports investment strategies and products such as mutual funds, alternative investments and exchange-traded funds. It has $959 billion in client assets.

“It is truly an honor to be named the next president of U.S. Bancorp Fund Services,” Neuberger said. “I am passionate about our associates, clients, partnerships and commitment to a tradition of service excellence. I am thankful to Joe Redwine for his years of service with this organization and the model he has set for continually working to provide our clients with the exceptional support they have come to expect from us.”

“From our culture to our core values, (Neuberger) shares my dedication to the success of our company and our clients,” Redwine said. “Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to build on the growth that our business has experienced over nearly five decades. For me, these past 26 years have been the most exciting, rewarding and fun of my career. I attribute that experience to the privilege it has been to partner with our clients and work alongside our dedicated team of professionals.”