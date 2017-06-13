McDonough hired as CEO of Glacier Hills Credit Union

Degenhardt retiring from West Bend financial cooperative

by

June 13, 2017, 12:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/mcdonough-hired-as-ceo-of-glacier-hills-credit-union/

Kelly McDonough has been hired as president and chief executive officer of West Bend-based Glacier Hills Credit Union.

McDonough succeeds Dennis Degenhardt, who will retire after 14 years leading the company.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve the members of Glacier Hills Credit Union,” Degenhardt said in a statement. “I want to thank the staff, board and membership of Glacier Hills Credit Union for all their support over the years. As I start the next chapter of my life, I do so knowing that our credit union is in very good hands with Kelly.”

McDonough has 33 years of credit union experience, most recently as president and CEO of First Alliance Credit Union in Minnesota for the past 13 years. She also was vice president of finance at Vermont Federal Credit Union and vice president of operations at New England Federal Credit Union. McDonough holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Saint Michael’s College and a master’s in business continuity management from Norwich University, both located in Vermont.

“I am very excited to join Glacier Hills Credit Union and the West Bend Community,” McDonough said in a statement. “I am very passionate about the work that credit unions do and eager to continue the tradition of people helping people.”

Glacier Hills had $117.1 million in assets and 14,573 members, as of its most recent call report. The nonprofit financial cooperative, founded in 1934 by employees of West Bend Aluminum Co., has locations in West Bend, Hartford and Fond du Lac, and also participates in co-op shared branching with other credit unions. It accepts members from Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Kelly McDonough has been hired as president and chief executive officer of West Bend-based Glacier Hills Credit Union.

McDonough succeeds Dennis Degenhardt, who will retire after 14 years leading the company.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve the members of Glacier Hills Credit Union,” Degenhardt said in a statement. “I want to thank the staff, board and membership of Glacier Hills Credit Union for all their support over the years. As I start the next chapter of my life, I do so knowing that our credit union is in very good hands with Kelly.”

McDonough has 33 years of credit union experience, most recently as president and CEO of First Alliance Credit Union in Minnesota for the past 13 years. She also was vice president of finance at Vermont Federal Credit Union and vice president of operations at New England Federal Credit Union. McDonough holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Saint Michael’s College and a master’s in business continuity management from Norwich University, both located in Vermont.

“I am very excited to join Glacier Hills Credit Union and the West Bend Community,” McDonough said in a statement. “I am very passionate about the work that credit unions do and eager to continue the tradition of people helping people.”

Glacier Hills had $117.1 million in assets and 14,573 members, as of its most recent call report. The nonprofit financial cooperative, founded in 1934 by employees of West Bend Aluminum Co., has locations in West Bend, Hartford and Fond du Lac, and also participates in co-op shared branching with other credit unions. It accepts members from Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm