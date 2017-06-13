McDonough hired as CEO of Glacier Hills Credit Union

Kelly McDonough has been hired as president and chief executive officer of West Bend-based Glacier Hills Credit Union.

McDonough succeeds Dennis Degenhardt, who will retire after 14 years leading the company.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve the members of Glacier Hills Credit Union,” Degenhardt said in a statement. “I want to thank the staff, board and membership of Glacier Hills Credit Union for all their support over the years. As I start the next chapter of my life, I do so knowing that our credit union is in very good hands with Kelly.”

McDonough has 33 years of credit union experience, most recently as president and CEO of First Alliance Credit Union in Minnesota for the past 13 years. She also was vice president of finance at Vermont Federal Credit Union and vice president of operations at New England Federal Credit Union. McDonough holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Saint Michael’s College and a master’s in business continuity management from Norwich University, both located in Vermont.

“I am very excited to join Glacier Hills Credit Union and the West Bend Community,” McDonough said in a statement. “I am very passionate about the work that credit unions do and eager to continue the tradition of people helping people.”

Glacier Hills had $117.1 million in assets and 14,573 members, as of its most recent call report. The nonprofit financial cooperative, founded in 1934 by employees of West Bend Aluminum Co., has locations in West Bend, Hartford and Fond du Lac, and also participates in co-op shared branching with other credit unions. It accepts members from Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties.