MB Financial to move Franklin office to downtown Milwaukee

Will lease space in Two-Fifty office tower

May 08, 2017, 12:05 PM

Chicago-based MB Financial Bank will relocate its Franklin office to 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee on June 1.

MB Financial will occupy approximately 2,000 square feet on the 15th floor of the newly-remodeled, 20-story office tower, now known as Two-Fifty.

Two-Fifty, photo by Martin Moore Jr.

The downtown Milwaukee office will house the MB Financial Commercial Real Estate division with three to five employees to start with future growth planned, said Marnie Noel, vice president of JLL, the listing broker for the building.

“This will be a new location in Milwaukee and a welcomed addition to the Two-Fifty’s growing list of tenants,” Noel said. “It’s great to have the local real estate community see value in all the renovations ownership has completed to enhance the Two-Fifty building and offer unique amenities.”

MB has been in the Milwaukee market since 1988. Pam Farrell, senior vice president, Commercial Real Estate, and Andrea Bukacek, vice president, Commercial Banking, will lead the bank’s business development efforts, according to a press release.

MB Financial will close its Franklin office at 9809 S. Franklin Drive.

Two-Fifty  has undergone a complete renovation since it was purchased in 2015 by Chicago-based real estate firms Fulcrum Asset Advisors and Millbrook Properties for $9.75 million.

The two firms have invested $8.8 million and have attracted new tenants including the Milwaukee-area office of commercial real estate firm JLL, which relocated from Brookfield in 2016 and an Associated Bank branch, which will be located in 2,100 square feet on the building’s ground floor.

