Marquette exceeds $3 million fundraising goal

TV star Marcus Lemonis established giving challenge

by

April 07, 2017, 11:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/marquette-exceeds-3-million-fundraising-goal/

Marquette University has exceeded its $3 million giving challenge fundraising goal.

Lemonis

Marcus Lemonis

The challenge was set up by alumnus Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC television show “The Profit,” who agreed to donate $1.5 million if it was matched by an equal amount of donations from the Marquette community. It was launched Feb. 17.

Donors rose to the challenge, with 2,769 of them contributing $1,792,748 in less than two months.

The $3 million will be used to start a student-run business program, the Marcus Lemonis student-run Pay The Profit Forward Program, in the College of Business Administration. Students can use the money to research and potentially start businesses.

“Marcus has inspired our alumni from across the United States and the world, and we are incredibly grateful for his generosity,” said President Michael R. Lovell. “We couldn’t be more proud to launch this new student-run business program to honor his legacy.”

Lemonis, who stars on both “The Profit” and “The Partner,” is the chairman and chief executive officer of Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Camping World, the largest RV and outdoor retailer in the U.S. and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owners’ organization. A 1995 Marquette graduate, he previously donated $300,000 to the university in a giving challenge to raise a total of $1 million.

“It is amazing to think that Marquette will now shape the dreams of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs and business leaders through a program bearing my name,” Lemonis said. “It is extra rewarding for all of this to happen on the same campus where I sparked my passion.”

“We’re delighted that Marcus Lemonis chose to invest in the College of Business Administration in this way,” said Brian Till, Keyes Dean of Business Administration. “This student-run business program aligns perfectly with the college’s emphasis on experiential learning, and I’m excited to see the ventures our students will propose, develop and manage. It will most certainly be a popular and important learning experience for students for years to come, and a distinguishing feature of a Marquette business education.”

Marquette University has exceeded its $3 million giving challenge fundraising goal.

Lemonis

Marcus Lemonis

The challenge was set up by alumnus Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC television show “The Profit,” who agreed to donate $1.5 million if it was matched by an equal amount of donations from the Marquette community. It was launched Feb. 17.

Donors rose to the challenge, with 2,769 of them contributing $1,792,748 in less than two months.

The $3 million will be used to start a student-run business program, the Marcus Lemonis student-run Pay The Profit Forward Program, in the College of Business Administration. Students can use the money to research and potentially start businesses.

“Marcus has inspired our alumni from across the United States and the world, and we are incredibly grateful for his generosity,” said President Michael R. Lovell. “We couldn’t be more proud to launch this new student-run business program to honor his legacy.”

Lemonis, who stars on both “The Profit” and “The Partner,” is the chairman and chief executive officer of Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Camping World, the largest RV and outdoor retailer in the U.S. and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owners’ organization. A 1995 Marquette graduate, he previously donated $300,000 to the university in a giving challenge to raise a total of $1 million.

“It is amazing to think that Marquette will now shape the dreams of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs and business leaders through a program bearing my name,” Lemonis said. “It is extra rewarding for all of this to happen on the same campus where I sparked my passion.”

“We’re delighted that Marcus Lemonis chose to invest in the College of Business Administration in this way,” said Brian Till, Keyes Dean of Business Administration. “This student-run business program aligns perfectly with the college’s emphasis on experiential learning, and I’m excited to see the ventures our students will propose, develop and manage. It will most certainly be a popular and important learning experience for students for years to come, and a distinguishing feature of a Marquette business education.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am