ManpowerGroup to acquire Ciber Spain

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup this morning announced it has agreed to acquire Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Ciber Inc.’s Spain business. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The global staffing and recruitment firm will integrate the global information technology consulting and outsourcing firm’s Spanish operations into its ManpowerGroup Spain business, which has 120 locations and more than 600 employees. ManpowerGroup Spain, founded in 1988, helps more than 69,000 people find employment each year and provides companies with staffing, development and workforce management solutions.

Adding the Ciber operations enhances ManpowerGroup’s IT staffing solutions capacity in the region and fits with the organic growth of its Experis arm, which offers professional resourcing and project-based workforce solutions, according to an announcement from ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup also recently acquired Ciber’s Norway business.

“As our clients continue to invest in and upgrade their technology platforms, this acquisition will help us meet the fast-growing demand for IT support and provide the solutions they need,” said Raul Grijalba, executive president, ManpowerGroup Spain. “Ciber Spain’s deep industry knowledge and expertise are a natural fit within the ManpowerGroup family, and will help us continue to shift our business mix towards higher value services for both clients and candidates.”

ManpowerGroup has 27,000 employees at 2,900 offices worldwide. About 900 employees are based out of the company’s downtown Milwaukee headquarters. Its 2016 revenue was $19.7 billion.