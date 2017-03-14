Leeward Business Advisors acquires Gurnee firm

Kenosha-based Leeward Business Advisors has acquired Gurnee, Illinois-based Rush Technologies Inc.

The terms of the transaction, which was completed Dec. 30, were not disclosed.

Leeward Business Advisors offers business strategy planning, business improvement implementation and full IT operational support. The company has 11 full-time employees.

Rush Technologies provides IT solutions to small businesses. It has one employee, owner Bill Rush, who has joined the Leeward team in Kenosha. The Gurnee office has been closed.

The transaction allows Leeward to expand its geographic reach into the Gurnee and Lake County area.

“The Rush Technologies purchase extends the reach of Leeward further into the Illinois market,” said Michael Polzin, chief executive officer of Leeward. “As a managed service provider offering cloud, hosting, data center colocation, and support, we have a lot to offer customers. We are excited to help these businesses benefit from our expertise and capabilities.”