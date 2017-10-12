Kwik Trip begins purchasing PDQ Food Stores following acquisition

Company buys 12 stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin

by

October 12, 2017, 11:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/kwik-trip-begins-purchasing-pdq-food-stores-following-acquisition/

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. has started purchasing PDQ Food Stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin as part of the company’s acquisition of PDQ’s 34 company-owned convenience stores.

The business sale closed Oct. 9, according to PDQ’s site. Of the 12 stores that have sold so far, the prices have ranged from $520,290 in North Fond Du Lac to $1.9 million in Delafield.

The following PDQ stores have been sold so far, according to state records:

  • 406 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac: $520,290
  • 21980 Watertown Road, Town of Brookfield: $1 million
  • 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin: $1.2 million
  • 2302 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha: $1.5 million
  • 2694 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield: $1.9 million

Fitchburg:

  • 5280 Williamsburg Way: $654,750
  • 6208 McKee Road: $1 million
  • 6133 McKee Road: $1.6 million

Madison:

  • 2402 W. Broadway: $688,850
  • 2534 Fish Hatchery Road: $1.5 million

Middleton:

  • 2645 Branch St.: $821,245
  • 7601 Discovery Drive: $1.1 million

In July, Kwik Trip announced the acquisition of Middleton-based PDQ Food Stores Inc.

Kwik Trip, a family-owned company founded in 1965, is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the U.S. It currently has about 19,000 employees at 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Kwik Trip spokespeople could not immediately be reached Thursday.

By mid-2018, the PDQ stores will become Kwik Trip stores. The company will spend $30 million to $35 million on the remodels.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. has started purchasing PDQ Food Stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin as part of the company’s acquisition of PDQ’s 34 company-owned convenience stores.

The business sale closed Oct. 9, according to PDQ’s site. Of the 12 stores that have sold so far, the prices have ranged from $520,290 in North Fond Du Lac to $1.9 million in Delafield.

The following PDQ stores have been sold so far, according to state records:

  • 406 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac: $520,290
  • 21980 Watertown Road, Town of Brookfield: $1 million
  • 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin: $1.2 million
  • 2302 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha: $1.5 million
  • 2694 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield: $1.9 million

Fitchburg:

  • 5280 Williamsburg Way: $654,750
  • 6208 McKee Road: $1 million
  • 6133 McKee Road: $1.6 million

Madison:

  • 2402 W. Broadway: $688,850
  • 2534 Fish Hatchery Road: $1.5 million

Middleton:

  • 2645 Branch St.: $821,245
  • 7601 Discovery Drive: $1.1 million

In July, Kwik Trip announced the acquisition of Middleton-based PDQ Food Stores Inc.

Kwik Trip, a family-owned company founded in 1965, is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the U.S. It currently has about 19,000 employees at 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Kwik Trip spokespeople could not immediately be reached Thursday.

By mid-2018, the PDQ stores will become Kwik Trip stores. The company will spend $30 million to $35 million on the remodels.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Benjamin Franklin Awards Celebration
Milwaukee Public Library – Central Branch

10/19/20175:30 pm