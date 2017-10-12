Kwik Trip begins purchasing PDQ Food Stores following acquisition

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. has started purchasing PDQ Food Stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin as part of the company’s acquisition of PDQ’s 34 company-owned convenience stores.
The business sale closed Oct. 9, according to PDQ’s site. Of the 12 stores that have sold so far, the prices have ranged from $520,290 in North Fond Du Lac to $1.9 million in Delafield.
The following PDQ stores have been sold so far, according to state records:
- 406 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac: $520,290
- 21980 Watertown Road, Town of Brookfield: $1 million
- 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin: $1.2 million
- 2302 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha: $1.5 million
- 2694 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield: $1.9 million
Fitchburg:
- 5280 Williamsburg Way: $654,750
- 6208 McKee Road: $1 million
- 6133 McKee Road: $1.6 million
Madison:
- 2402 W. Broadway: $688,850
- 2534 Fish Hatchery Road: $1.5 million
Middleton:
- 2645 Branch St.: $821,245
- 7601 Discovery Drive: $1.1 million
In July, Kwik Trip announced the acquisition of Middleton-based PDQ Food Stores Inc.
Kwik Trip, a family-owned company founded in 1965, is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the U.S. It currently has about 19,000 employees at 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
Kwik Trip spokespeople could not immediately be reached Thursday.
By mid-2018, the PDQ stores will become Kwik Trip stores. The company will spend $30 million to $35 million on the remodels.
La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. has started purchasing PDQ Food Stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin as part of the company’s acquisition of PDQ’s 34 company-owned convenience stores.
The business sale closed Oct. 9, according to PDQ’s site. Of the 12 stores that have sold so far, the prices have ranged from $520,290 in North Fond Du Lac to $1.9 million in Delafield.
The following PDQ stores have been sold so far, according to state records:
- 406 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac: $520,290
- 21980 Watertown Road, Town of Brookfield: $1 million
- 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin: $1.2 million
- 2302 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha: $1.5 million
- 2694 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield: $1.9 million
Fitchburg:
- 5280 Williamsburg Way: $654,750
- 6208 McKee Road: $1 million
- 6133 McKee Road: $1.6 million
Madison:
- 2402 W. Broadway: $688,850
- 2534 Fish Hatchery Road: $1.5 million
Middleton:
- 2645 Branch St.: $821,245
- 7601 Discovery Drive: $1.1 million
In July, Kwik Trip announced the acquisition of Middleton-based PDQ Food Stores Inc.
Kwik Trip, a family-owned company founded in 1965, is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the U.S. It currently has about 19,000 employees at 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
Kwik Trip spokespeople could not immediately be reached Thursday.
By mid-2018, the PDQ stores will become Kwik Trip stores. The company will spend $30 million to $35 million on the remodels.
Comments