Kwik Trip begins purchasing PDQ Food Stores following acquisition

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. has started purchasing PDQ Food Stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin as part of the company’s acquisition of PDQ’s 34 company-owned convenience stores.

The business sale closed Oct. 9, according to PDQ’s site. Of the 12 stores that have sold so far, the prices have ranged from $520,290 in North Fond Du Lac to $1.9 million in Delafield.

The following PDQ stores have been sold so far, according to state records:

406 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac: $520,290

21980 Watertown Road, Town of Brookfield: $1 million

15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin: $1.2 million

2302 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha: $1.5 million

2694 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield: $1.9 million

Fitchburg:

5280 Williamsburg Way: $654,750

6208 McKee Road: $1 million

6133 McKee Road: $1.6 million

Madison:

2402 W. Broadway: $688,850

2534 Fish Hatchery Road: $1.5 million

Middleton:

2645 Branch St.: $821,245

7601 Discovery Drive: $1.1 million

In July, Kwik Trip announced the acquisition of Middleton-based PDQ Food Stores Inc.

Kwik Trip, a family-owned company founded in 1965, is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the U.S. It currently has about 19,000 employees at 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Kwik Trip spokespeople could not immediately be reached Thursday.

By mid-2018, the PDQ stores will become Kwik Trip stores. The company will spend $30 million to $35 million on the remodels.