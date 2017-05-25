Krones acquires process systems integrator

Franklin-based filling and packaging technology manufacturer Krones Inc. has acquired Rochester, New York-based Javlyn.

Javlyn integrates process systems for the food, dairy and beverage industries. It will continue operating from its existing facility, and founding partners Ron Bielinis and Victor Tifone will continue to lead the operation. The company has about 30 employees and had about $6 million in 2016 revenue.

The acquisition of Javlyn will allow Krones to continue growing its process integration capabilities. Milwaukee-based investment bank Bridgewood Advisors represented Krones in the acquisition. The terms of the asset deal were not disclosed.

This is the third acquisition for Krones in the past nine months. In August, it acquired 80 percent ownership of Tampa, Florida-based Trans-Market Sales & Equipment Inc. and in March, it acquired Erie, Pennsylvania-based Process and Data Automation Inc. Krones Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Krones AG, a German manufacturer of packaging and bottling line systems, brew house and processing systems, IT solutions and warehouse logistics systems. As of March, it had 583 U.S. employees.

“Javlyn’s experience and know-how in the field of process technology is very synergetic to Krones, and its customer base is a great fit for us. With this complementary acquisition, we further strengthen our regional value proposition for our North American customers,” said Holger Beckmann, president and chief executive officer of Krones Inc.

“We knew from the minute Krones approached us that there is a special fit here,” Bielinis said. “My business partner Victor Tifone and I, along with the rest of the Javlyn team, are looking forward to being part of the local customer focused strategy of such a well-respected global organization.”