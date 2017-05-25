Krones acquires process systems integrator

Third acquisition in nine months for Franklin manufacturer

by

May 25, 2017, 12:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/krones-acquires-process-systems-integrator/

Franklin-based filling and packaging technology manufacturer Krones Inc. has acquired Rochester, New York-based Javlyn.

Victor Tifone, president of Javlyn; Tim Raymond, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Krones Inc.; Ron Bielinis, vice president of Javlyn; and Holger Beckmann, president and CEO of Krones.

Javlyn integrates process systems for the food, dairy and beverage industries. It will continue operating from its existing facility, and founding partners Ron Bielinis and Victor Tifone will continue to lead the operation. The company has about 30 employees and had about $6 million in 2016 revenue.

The acquisition of Javlyn will allow Krones to continue growing its process integration capabilities. Milwaukee-based investment bank Bridgewood Advisors represented Krones in the acquisition. The terms of the asset deal were not disclosed.

This is the third acquisition for Krones in the past nine months. In August, it acquired 80 percent ownership of Tampa, Florida-based Trans-Market Sales & Equipment Inc. and in March, it acquired Erie, Pennsylvania-based Process and Data Automation Inc. Krones Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Krones AG, a German manufacturer of packaging and bottling line systems, brew house and processing systems, IT solutions and warehouse logistics systems. As of March, it had 583 U.S. employees.

“Javlyn’s experience and know-how in the field of process technology is very synergetic to Krones, and its customer base is a great fit for us. With this complementary acquisition, we further strengthen our regional value proposition for our North American customers,” said Holger Beckmann, president and chief executive officer of Krones Inc.

“We knew from the minute Krones approached us that there is a special fit here,” Bielinis said. “My business partner Victor Tifone and I, along with the rest of the Javlyn team, are looking forward to being part of the local customer focused strategy of such a well-respected global organization.”

Franklin-based filling and packaging technology manufacturer Krones Inc. has acquired Rochester, New York-based Javlyn.

Victor Tifone, president of Javlyn; Tim Raymond, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Krones Inc.; Ron Bielinis, vice president of Javlyn; and Holger Beckmann, president and CEO of Krones.

Javlyn integrates process systems for the food, dairy and beverage industries. It will continue operating from its existing facility, and founding partners Ron Bielinis and Victor Tifone will continue to lead the operation. The company has about 30 employees and had about $6 million in 2016 revenue.

The acquisition of Javlyn will allow Krones to continue growing its process integration capabilities. Milwaukee-based investment bank Bridgewood Advisors represented Krones in the acquisition. The terms of the asset deal were not disclosed.

This is the third acquisition for Krones in the past nine months. In August, it acquired 80 percent ownership of Tampa, Florida-based Trans-Market Sales & Equipment Inc. and in March, it acquired Erie, Pennsylvania-based Process and Data Automation Inc. Krones Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Krones AG, a German manufacturer of packaging and bottling line systems, brew house and processing systems, IT solutions and warehouse logistics systems. As of March, it had 583 U.S. employees.

“Javlyn’s experience and know-how in the field of process technology is very synergetic to Krones, and its customer base is a great fit for us. With this complementary acquisition, we further strengthen our regional value proposition for our North American customers,” said Holger Beckmann, president and chief executive officer of Krones Inc.

“We knew from the minute Krones approached us that there is a special fit here,” Bielinis said. “My business partner Victor Tifone and I, along with the rest of the Javlyn team, are looking forward to being part of the local customer focused strategy of such a well-respected global organization.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am