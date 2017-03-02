Krones acquires industrial control company

Franklin-based manufacturer Krones Inc. has acquired Erie, Pennsylvania-based Process and Data Automation Inc.

Krones makes integrated packaging and bottling line systems. It is the U.S. subsidiary of German company Krones AG, which also makes integrated brew house and processing systems. It has 583 employees in the U.S.

Process and Data Automation integrates industrial control systems, including for the liquid food sector. It offers physical automation system design, programming and commissioning, as well as connection of automated equipment and systems to the business system environment. In the integration, PDA will remain headquartered in Erie and its management team and 39 employees will remain in place.

The acquisition allows Krones to expand its digitization capabilities and its global reach. PDA will work with Krones subsidiary Syskron, which focuses on IT and automation solutions.

“With regard to digitization, it is our goal to provide customers with added value through better utilization of the data that our machines, software, employees, users of the machines, etc. generate,” said Holger Beckmann, president and chief executive officer of Krones Inc. “The acquisition of PDA allows Krones to take another step to offer relevant U.S. based expertise to our customers. We are excited to add PDA’s skilled employees, depth of experience and know-how to the Krones family.”

“Partnering with Krones represents a unique opportunity to continue to build the business in areas where we already excel,” said Joseph Snyder, president of PDA. “My business partner Michael Benedict and I are looking forward to the additional potential with Krones and new opportunities for our employees.”