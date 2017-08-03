Keane and Lorenz named to First Business board

Tim Keane and W. Kent Lorenz have been elected directors at First Business Bank.

Keane and Lorenz were previously directors on the First Business Bank-Milwaukee board, which dissolved June 1 when the parent company, Madison-based First Business Financial Services Inc., consolidated the charters of its three banks into one.

Keane and Lorenz, who also serve on First Business Bank’s Milwaukee region advisory board, will bring a Milwaukee perspective to this new First Business Bank board, which was formed after the consolidation.

Lorenz is managing partner of Pewaukee-based commercial real estate investment firm DKR Investors LLC. He recently retired from his role as chairman and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based industrial robotics firm Acieta LLC. Lorenz also serves on the boards of Wisconsin Technical College System and Western Lakes Fire District, and in advisory roles for Essential Industries in Merton, Madison’s C-Motive and Pewaukee High School’s Project Lead the Way program.

Keane is director of Brookfield-based Golden Angels Investors LLC. He was the founder and chief executive officer of Retail Target Marketing Systems, which was on the leading edge of consumer data-driven marketing for retailers and banks, was acquired in 1999, and is now part of Fidelity Information Systems. Keane sits on the boards of five growth stage firms, is a limited partner in several venture and private equity funds, and consults on data analytics strategy for several companies. He also teaches MBA classes and leads entrepreneurship programs at Marquette University.