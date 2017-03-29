KC Computers acquired by Illinois company

Whitewater business to be integrated with Computers Nationwide

by

March 29, 2017, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/kc-computers-acquired-by-illinois-company/

Whitewater-based KC Computers has been acquired by Wheeling, Illinois-based Computers Nationwide. The financial terms of the transaction, which was completed Feb. 1, were not disclosed.

Information technology-306793247-shutterstock

Founded in 1989, KC Computers is a computer technology re-seller and services provider offering remote support, remote backup, managed services and on-site traditional “truck roll” services. Among its strengths are managed services, network design, consulting and network security.

It was previously owned by Eric and David Kiernan. Over the past few years, KC has taken on new customers and expanded its service offerings, which allowed it to double its size to 30 employees, Eric said. Generational Equity of Dallas advised KC on the sale.

“David and I have run the operation for almost 28 years and we enjoy the work,” he said. “It was the management functions that we thought, due to the size of the operation, that we wanted someone else to handle, allowing us to continue working and doing what we enjoyed.”

Computers Nationwide provides IT communication systems and services across the Chicago area. It was founded in 2010 and specializes in commercial surveillance systems.

  • Eric Harrmann
    Eric Harrmann

    Eric Harrmann AG Architecture 1414 Underwood Ave., Suite 30,  Wauwatosa Age: 33 Education: University of…

  • First Responder: David Bandomir
    First Responder: David Bandomir

    David Bandomir Fire captain West Allis Fire Department According to the American Heart Association, approximately…

  • Physician: Dr. David Margolis
    Physician: Dr. David Margolis

    Dr. David Margolis Professor of pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin Section chief, hematology-oncology transplant, Children’s…

Whitewater-based KC Computers has been acquired by Wheeling, Illinois-based Computers Nationwide. The financial terms of the transaction, which was completed Feb. 1, were not disclosed.

Information technology-306793247-shutterstock

Founded in 1989, KC Computers is a computer technology re-seller and services provider offering remote support, remote backup, managed services and on-site traditional “truck roll” services. Among its strengths are managed services, network design, consulting and network security.

It was previously owned by Eric and David Kiernan. Over the past few years, KC has taken on new customers and expanded its service offerings, which allowed it to double its size to 30 employees, Eric said. Generational Equity of Dallas advised KC on the sale.

“David and I have run the operation for almost 28 years and we enjoy the work,” he said. “It was the management functions that we thought, due to the size of the operation, that we wanted someone else to handle, allowing us to continue working and doing what we enjoyed.”

Computers Nationwide provides IT communication systems and services across the Chicago area. It was founded in 2010 and specializes in commercial surveillance systems.

  • Eric Harrmann
    Eric Harrmann

    Eric Harrmann AG Architecture 1414 Underwood Ave., Suite 30,  Wauwatosa Age: 33 Education: University of…

  • First Responder: David Bandomir
    First Responder: David Bandomir

    David Bandomir Fire captain West Allis Fire Department According to the American Heart Association, approximately…

  • Physician: Dr. David Margolis
    Physician: Dr. David Margolis

    Dr. David Margolis Professor of pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin Section chief, hematology-oncology transplant, Children’s…

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

2017 Digital Summit
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

03/30/20178:00 am-4:00 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm