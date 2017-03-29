KC Computers acquired by Illinois company

Whitewater-based KC Computers has been acquired by Wheeling, Illinois-based Computers Nationwide. The financial terms of the transaction, which was completed Feb. 1, were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989, KC Computers is a computer technology re-seller and services provider offering remote support, remote backup, managed services and on-site traditional “truck roll” services. Among its strengths are managed services, network design, consulting and network security.

It was previously owned by Eric and David Kiernan. Over the past few years, KC has taken on new customers and expanded its service offerings, which allowed it to double its size to 30 employees, Eric said. Generational Equity of Dallas advised KC on the sale.

“David and I have run the operation for almost 28 years and we enjoy the work,” he said. “It was the management functions that we thought, due to the size of the operation, that we wanted someone else to handle, allowing us to continue working and doing what we enjoyed.”

Computers Nationwide provides IT communication systems and services across the Chicago area. It was founded in 2010 and specializes in commercial surveillance systems.