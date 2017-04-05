Joy Global renamed Komatsu Mining as acquisition closes

Komatsu exec to lead new subsidiary

by

April 05, 2017, 12:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/joy-global-renamed-komatsu-mining-as-acquisition-closes/

Joy Global Inc. will be renamed Komatsu Mining Corp. as Komatsu America Corp. completed its acquisition of the Milwaukee-based company on Wednesday.

Joy Global

Joy Global’s Milwaukee production facility at 4400 W. National Ave.

Komatsu Mining will retain Joy Global’s Milwaukee headquarters and will operate as a subsidiary of Japan-based Komatsu Ltd. The company will continue to promote and invest in the P&H, Joy and Montabert product brands. Tetsuji Ohashi, Komatsu president and chief executive officer, said the combination of those brands and Komastu’s surface mining equipment would make for a complete range of mining products.

“We plan to build on the strength of our shared cultures, including our unwavering belief in safety first and our passion for providing innovative solutions, to become an unrivaled mining solutions and services provider,” Ohashi said.

The close of the $3.7 billion transaction is another step away from the history that gave Milwaukee its industrial reputation. Joy Global was formerly known as Harnischfeger Industries, a name synonymous with Milwaukee manufacturing. Just as South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International was acquired by Caterpillar, Joy Global has been acquired by a firm based outside of the region.

Dawes_Jeffrey-Komatsu-040517-Contributed

Jeffrey Dawes, Komatsu Mining Corp. president and CEO

Komatsu also announced that Jeffrey Dawes, the former leader of its Latin American subsidiary, will lead Komatsu Mining as president and CEO. Dawes and the rest of the management team will be based in Milwaukee.

Executives leaving the company included Ted Doheny, formerly president and CEO, Jim Sullivan, formerly chief financial officer, and Sean Major, formerly executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. Ohashi personally thanked Doheny, Sullivan and Major for their work on uniting the two companies.

The departure potentially triggers change in control payments for the executives. Doheny’s was valued at $8.1 million at the end of 2015.

Komatsu plans to phase out the Joy Global company name and brand over the next few months while also rebranding facilities.

The formal integration process will take place in phases and include a six-month initial co-design period with full integration taking place within three years.

Integration teams will be looking at the optimal use of the company company’s facilities.

“There will be no immediate changes,” the company said in a post on its website. “Any changes planned through the integration process will be carefully considered and focused on building a strong future together.”

The company also said there would be no immediate changes to current community service and social responsibility activities.

Joy Global’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Komatsu trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under ticker 6301.

Joy Global Inc. will be renamed Komatsu Mining Corp. as Komatsu America Corp. completed its acquisition of the Milwaukee-based company on Wednesday.

Joy Global

Joy Global’s Milwaukee production facility at 4400 W. National Ave.

Komatsu Mining will retain Joy Global’s Milwaukee headquarters and will operate as a subsidiary of Japan-based Komatsu Ltd. The company will continue to promote and invest in the P&H, Joy and Montabert product brands. Tetsuji Ohashi, Komatsu president and chief executive officer, said the combination of those brands and Komastu’s surface mining equipment would make for a complete range of mining products.

“We plan to build on the strength of our shared cultures, including our unwavering belief in safety first and our passion for providing innovative solutions, to become an unrivaled mining solutions and services provider,” Ohashi said.

The close of the $3.7 billion transaction is another step away from the history that gave Milwaukee its industrial reputation. Joy Global was formerly known as Harnischfeger Industries, a name synonymous with Milwaukee manufacturing. Just as South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International was acquired by Caterpillar, Joy Global has been acquired by a firm based outside of the region.

Dawes_Jeffrey-Komatsu-040517-Contributed

Jeffrey Dawes, Komatsu Mining Corp. president and CEO

Komatsu also announced that Jeffrey Dawes, the former leader of its Latin American subsidiary, will lead Komatsu Mining as president and CEO. Dawes and the rest of the management team will be based in Milwaukee.

Executives leaving the company included Ted Doheny, formerly president and CEO, Jim Sullivan, formerly chief financial officer, and Sean Major, formerly executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. Ohashi personally thanked Doheny, Sullivan and Major for their work on uniting the two companies.

The departure potentially triggers change in control payments for the executives. Doheny’s was valued at $8.1 million at the end of 2015.

Komatsu plans to phase out the Joy Global company name and brand over the next few months while also rebranding facilities.

The formal integration process will take place in phases and include a six-month initial co-design period with full integration taking place within three years.

Integration teams will be looking at the optimal use of the company company’s facilities.

“There will be no immediate changes,” the company said in a post on its website. “Any changes planned through the integration process will be carefully considered and focused on building a strong future together.”

The company also said there would be no immediate changes to current community service and social responsibility activities.

Joy Global’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Komatsu trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under ticker 6301.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm