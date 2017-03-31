Johnson Insurance to anchor new Mount Pleasant office building

Johnson Insurance will anchor a new 14,000-square-foot office building in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Racine-based Pale Properties LLC, is developing the office building at 5930 Washington Ave., which is owned by the Olesen family, the owners of O&H Danish Bakery. The building will be located on a one-acre parcel next to the new 4,900-square-foot O&H Bakery store.

The site is the location of the former Village Inn restaurant that has been vacant for several years.

Johnson Insurance, a division of Johnson Financial Group, is expected to lease 10,500 square feet of the building for about 50 employees.

“We are pleased to continue growing our business alongside our partners at O&H and our friends in the Village of Mount Pleasant,” said Karla Krehbiel, regional president of Johnson Financial Group.

The new office will replace Johnson Insurance Services’ current location at 13303 Washington Ave., which was originally built as an auto dealership.

On Thursday, the Mount Pleasant Village Board and Community Development Authority approved a request by Pale Properties for $87,500 in Tax Re-Investment Program Financing for the project.

Pale Properties expects project construction to begin in summer 2017 with completion by spring 2018.