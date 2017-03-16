Johnson Controls selling safety division for $2 billion

Scott Safety to be sold to 3M

by

March 16, 2017, 9:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/johnson-controls-selling-safety-division-for-2-billion/

Johnson Controls International plc has reached an agreement to sell its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.

Johnson-Controls-Power-061316-Contributred

Scott Safety had about $570 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months. It designs and manufactures respiratory protection, gas and flame detection, thermal imaging and other products used by fire services, law enforcement, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, armed forces and homeland defense professionals.

Johnson Controls International is a multi-industrial firm based in Ireland but has its North American operational headquarters in Glendale. The company was formed when Glendale-based Johnson Controls Inc. completed its merger with Ireland-based Tyco International plc in September. The safety business, based in Monroe, North Carolina, has about 1,500 employees around the world.

The divestment of Scott Safety, which was part of Tyco, is expected to generate $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion in net cash proceeds, which Johnson Controls will use in part to pay down $4 billion in merger-related debt.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of Scott Safety to 3M in a mutually beneficial strategic transaction,” said Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer. “Consistent with our priority to focus the portfolio on our two core platforms of Buildings and Energy, we continue to execute on our strategic plan, which positions us to deliver a 12 percent to 15 percent earnings per share CAGR by fiscal 2020.”

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M said the acquisition would be integrated with its Personal Safety Division, which offers respiratory, hearing and fall protection products for safety and health workers.

“Personal safety is a core growth business within the 3M portfolio,” said Inge G. Thulin, 3M chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This acquisition leverages our fundamental strengths in technology, manufacturing, global capabilities and brand, and builds upon recent portfolio actions within our Safety and Graphics business to position it for long-term success.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Johnson Controls International plc has reached an agreement to sell its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.

Johnson-Controls-Power-061316-Contributred

Scott Safety had about $570 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months. It designs and manufactures respiratory protection, gas and flame detection, thermal imaging and other products used by fire services, law enforcement, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, armed forces and homeland defense professionals.

Johnson Controls International is a multi-industrial firm based in Ireland but has its North American operational headquarters in Glendale. The company was formed when Glendale-based Johnson Controls Inc. completed its merger with Ireland-based Tyco International plc in September. The safety business, based in Monroe, North Carolina, has about 1,500 employees around the world.

The divestment of Scott Safety, which was part of Tyco, is expected to generate $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion in net cash proceeds, which Johnson Controls will use in part to pay down $4 billion in merger-related debt.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of Scott Safety to 3M in a mutually beneficial strategic transaction,” said Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer. “Consistent with our priority to focus the portfolio on our two core platforms of Buildings and Energy, we continue to execute on our strategic plan, which positions us to deliver a 12 percent to 15 percent earnings per share CAGR by fiscal 2020.”

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M said the acquisition would be integrated with its Personal Safety Division, which offers respiratory, hearing and fall protection products for safety and health workers.

“Personal safety is a core growth business within the 3M portfolio,” said Inge G. Thulin, 3M chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This acquisition leverages our fundamental strengths in technology, manufacturing, global capabilities and brand, and builds upon recent portfolio actions within our Safety and Graphics business to position it for long-term success.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Seven steps to success with B2B print advertising
Seven steps to success with B2B print advertising

With stronger response and retention, print anchors your integrated, B2B marketing mix

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm