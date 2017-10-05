Johnson Controls completes $2 billion division sale

Scott Safety sold to 3M

by

October 05, 2017, 11:23 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/johnson-controls-completes-2-billion-division-sale/

Johnson Controls International plc has completed the previously announced $2 billion sale of its Scott Safety division to 3M.

Johnson Controls Inc. headquarters

The Johnson Controls Inc. operational headquarters in Glendale.

Scott designs and manufactures respiratory protection, gas and flame detection, thermal imaging and other products used by fire services, law enforcement, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, armed forces and homeland defense professionals.

Johnson Controls International is a multi-industrial firm based in Ireland, which has its North American operational headquarters in Glendale. The company was formed when Glendale-based Johnson Controls Inc. completed its merger with Ireland-based Tyco International plc last year. The safety business, based in Monroe, North Carolina, has about 1,500 global employees.

The divestment of Scott Safety, which was part of Tyco, resulted in $1.9 billion in net cash proceeds, which Johnson Controls will use in part to pay down $4 billion in merger-related debt.

The Scott business will have a projected $575 million in revenue and about $160 million in EBITDA this year.

