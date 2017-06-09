Johnson Bank opens West Milwaukee loan office

Racine-based Johnson Bank has opened a new community lending office in West Milwaukee.

The 2,500-square-foot office is located at 1310 Miller Parkway, Suite 300, and has five employees. It is Johnson Bank’s 16th location in southeastern Wisconsin.

“We wanted to have a visible presence in this neighborhood to strengthen ties with agency partners,” said Marlene Castillo, community lending relationship manager for Johnson Bank. “We also wanted to play a greater role in the community by helping our existing and future customers achieve the dream of homeownership.”

“This location is centrally located to the near south side, West Milwaukee, West Allis, as well as the near north side. And because we work closely with our partner agencies, this office makes it more convenient for all of us to stay connected,” said Gus Hernandez, Milwaukee regional president for Johnson Bank.

Johnson Bank has been expanding its Milwaukee market presence, and recently hired longtime Milwaukee JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Jim Popp to serve as president.

Johnson Bank is owned by Racine-based Johnson Financial Group Inc., which also owns Johnson Insurance and Cleary Gull Advisors. The $4 billion company, owned principally by the Samuel C. Johnson family, operates in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona.