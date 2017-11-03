Johnson Bank names new head of commercial real estate team

Todd Cegelski has been appointed to lead Johnson Bank’s commercial real estate team.

Cegelski previously served as senior vice president of commercial real estate for the Madison region’s commercial real estate team. In this role, he will serve real estate developers and investors in the Madison, Milwaukee, Phoenix and the Twin Cities markets.

“Todd is a capable, versatile leader with a track record of success,” said Dan Defnet, executive vice president of commercial banking at Johnson Bank. “As we continue to focus on growth and strategy in a competitive market, Todd will be a qualified leader and knowledgeable partner to our clients.”

Cegelski has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in commercial investment properties.

He graduated with a degree in finance and management from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in addition to the Graduate School of Banking and American Bankers Association Graduate School of Commercial Lending.