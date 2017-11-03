Johnson Bank names new head of commercial real estate team

Cegelski had previously served as VP of commercial real estate for Madison region

by

November 03, 2017, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/johnson-bank-names-new-head-of-commercial-real-estate-team/

Todd Cegelski has been appointed to lead Johnson Bank’s commercial real estate team.

Cegelski

Cegelski previously served as senior vice president of commercial real estate for the Madison region’s commercial real estate team. In this role, he will serve real estate developers and investors in the Madison, Milwaukee, Phoenix and the Twin Cities markets.

“Todd is a capable, versatile leader with a track record of success,” said Dan Defnet, executive vice president of commercial banking at Johnson Bank. “As we continue to focus on growth and strategy in a competitive market, Todd will be a qualified leader and knowledgeable partner to our clients.”

Cegelski has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in commercial investment properties.

He graduated with a degree in finance and management from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in addition to the Graduate School of Banking and American Bankers Association Graduate School of Commercial Lending.

Todd Cegelski has been appointed to lead Johnson Bank’s commercial real estate team.

Cegelski

Cegelski previously served as senior vice president of commercial real estate for the Madison region’s commercial real estate team. In this role, he will serve real estate developers and investors in the Madison, Milwaukee, Phoenix and the Twin Cities markets.

“Todd is a capable, versatile leader with a track record of success,” said Dan Defnet, executive vice president of commercial banking at Johnson Bank. “As we continue to focus on growth and strategy in a competitive market, Todd will be a qualified leader and knowledgeable partner to our clients.”

Cegelski has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in commercial investment properties.

He graduated with a degree in finance and management from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in addition to the Graduate School of Banking and American Bankers Association Graduate School of Commercial Lending.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am