Jim Popp named president of Johnson Bank

Former Chase Bank market president to start in May

by

March 08, 2017, 9:30 AM

Jim Popp, who recently left his leadership role at JPMorgan Chase & Co., has been named president of Racine-based Johnson Bank and executive vice president of Johnson Financial Group.

Jim Popp

Jim Popp

Popp worked at JPMorgan Chase for 29 years, most recently as market president for Chase Bank in Wisconsin and Minnesota and managing director for Chase Middle Market Banking in Wisconsin.

He will begin his role at Johnson Financial Group in May. Popp will serve as president of Johnson Bank for the Wisconsin and Arizona markets. Gus Hernandez will continue to serve as regional president of Milwaukee for Johnson Bank.

Per his agreement with Chase, Popp said he could not comment on the new role this morning.

Thomas Bolger, president and chief executive officer of Johnson Financial Group, previously also served as president of Johnson Bank.

“Jim brings a seasoned perspective of what it takes to succeed in the Wisconsin marketplace,” Bolger said. “He understands and values the approach we take to serving our customers and communities as a family-owned business.

“Jim’s a great cultural fit too. Bringing nearly 30 years of financial services experience, Jim’s knowledge of the industry in the markets we serve will be a great complement to our team and directly impact our growth plans.”

Johnson Financial Group operates Johnson Bank, Johnson Insurance and Cleary Gull Advisors. The $4 billion financial services company operates in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona.

