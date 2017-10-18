James Imaging Systems acquires local branches of Illinois firm

Document management company makes second acquisition this year

October 18, 2017, 10:44 AM

Brookfield-based James Imaging Systems Inc. has acquired the Wisconsin operations of Ross Imaging LLC from McHenry, Illinois-based Imagetec L.P. Financial terms of the deal, which closed Oct. 11, were not disclosed.

Lola Tegeder, CEO and Tom Tegeder, president at James Imaging Systems.

Ross was acquired in 2005 by Imagetec. It has five locations: three in Illinois and two in Wisconsin. In the deal, James Imaging has become owner and operator of the Wisconsin Ross offices, which are in Sheboygan and Appleton. They will be operated under the Ross name, as wholly-owned divisions of James Imaging. Imagetec will retain ownership of the Illinois branches.

Ross was founded in 1961 and specializes in document management for companies in a variety of industries. Last year, it acquired West Bend-based office equipment and IT solutions provider Congress Business Systems. There are about 30 Ross employees at the Wisconsin branches, and James Imaging expects to offer all of them employment.

James Imaging was founded in 1977 as a copier sales and repair business, and now offers managed print services, document software and document management solutions. It had about 75 employees pre-acquisition. James has been growing strategically in recent years, acquiring Waukesha-based Laser Tech Systems in 2013 and Union Grove-based Acme Office Equipment this year.

“Ross Imaging has built a strong presence in the Sheboygan and Appleton areas, and this acquisition puts us in a positive position to grow our business beyond our base in the metropolitan Milwaukee area,” said Tom Tegeder, president of James Imaging Systems. “Our success in serving small, medium and large companies with a total document management solution is a strong business model that will provide measurable benefits to a new group of customers, and we are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents.”

“I chose James Imaging Systems because it was important that our customers be assisted by a Wisconsin family-owned business that is dedicated to the local community,” said Rich Cucco, managing partner and founder at Imagetec. ”I am confident that James Imaging Systems’ commitment to outstanding customer service will help Ross Imaging customers be more productive and profitable and help advance the careers of our employees.”

