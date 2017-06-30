Investment firm leasing former Ruby Farmhouse at The Corridor

Voit & Company, LLC, an investment advisory firm, is relocating to the former Ruby Farmhouse at The Corridor mixed-use development in Brookfield.

The firm, which is currently located at 235 N. Executive Drive in Brookfield, will move into newly-renovated space at the farmhouse, which dates back to the 1860s.

Todd Voit, the firm’s owner and portfolio manager, said the new location will offer clients a different look and feel.

“It’s a unique spot,” Voit said. “The history of the building and property make it more of a non-traditional work place. Irgens did a great job with having the building renovated while maintaining its historic look.”

The company is expected to complete the move by October.

Voit & Company manages $200 million of investment portfolios on behalf of individual and institutional clients. The firm invests in individual stocks and bonds, and also manages three private funds.

Irgens contracted with Ruvin Bros. Artisans & Trades Inc. to have the building’s exterior renovated over the past year.

The neighboring Ruby Barn has been renovated with a new roof and foundation along with repairs made to its exterior siding. That structure remains empty, but is available for leasing, said Tom DeMuth, vice president at Irgens.

The Corridor is a 66-acre, mixed-use development on Bluemound Road in Brookfield. Irgens’ plans for the development include 140,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space along with more than 400,000 square feet of class A office space. Current occupants at The Corridor include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Portillo’s Hot Dogs, AT&T and Charles Schwab & Co.

ProHealth Medical Group will occupy a new building at The Corridor in March of 2018 and Associated Bank will be opening a new branch at The Corridor in late summer or early fall of 2017.