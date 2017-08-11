Inlanta Mortgage adds seven new branches

Pewaukee-based Inlanta Mortgage Inc. has added seven new branches so far this year.

The mortgage lender’s new locations are in Marshfield, Wisconsin; Orland Park, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Fishers, Indiana; Sarasota, Florida; Dallas, Texas; and Greenwood Village, Colorado. Founded in 1993, Inlanta now has more than 250 employees at more than 40 branches in 20 states, about 17 of which are in Wisconsin.

The company said the expansion has been driven by “significant growth.”

Last year, Nicholas DelTorto was appointed chief executive officer of Inlanta. The company also last year purchased the Jannsen Center building in Pewaukee and moved its headquarters there from Brookfield. In 2015, the company hired 70 new employees to keep up with mortgage loan demand driven by the hot housing market.

“We are excited to have the level of talented people that have joined us this year,” said Chad Gomoll, senior vice president of business development. “The expansion of our company is not for the sake of just growing, but to find inspired, talented individuals that can thrive in our company culture and see the value we offer.”