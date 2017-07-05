Infinity HealthCare acquired by Envision Physician Services  

Milwaukee-based Infinity HealthCare, Inc. has been acquired by Envision Healthcare Corp., a provider of physician-led services and ambulatory surgery services, with dual headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee and Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Infinity HealthCare is a multi-specialty physician group practice that includes more than 340 physicians and midlevel providers who deliver emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesia and radiology services to patients in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Infinity providers staff 25 emergency medicine sites, 10 urgent care centers, six anesthesia, two radiology and two hospitalist medicine programs for health systems, including Ascension Health, Hospital Sisters Health System and other systems.

“Infinity’s multi-specialty, integrated approach to serving patients and hospitals has been a success story in its own right for over 40 years,” said Glenn Aldinger, chief executive officer of Infinity HealthCare. “The opportunity to align with Envision Physician Services is an exciting next chapter for us. We are eager to embrace Envision’s operational support and acumen in an effort to better prepare ourselves for coming changes in the macro health care environment and to enhance our services locally.”

Envision provides physician services — primarily in the areas of emergency department and hospitalist services, anesthesiology services, radiology/teleradiology services, and children’s services — to more than 1,600 clinical departments in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Envision also owns and operates 264 surgery centers and one surgical hospital.

“We’re excited that Infinity HealthCare is expanding our national physician group platform to include new geographic markets, and partnerships with leading health systems,” said Robert Coward, president of Envision Physician Services. “We believe that integrated delivery networks, including the alignment of facility-based physician services under a common organization, best supports health system needs. We look forward to supporting the growth of Infinity HealthCare’s platform in the communities they serve.”

Representatives of both companies could not be reached for additional information this morning.