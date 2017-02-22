Idea Fund of La Crosse to invest $8 million in Wisconsin startups

New venture fund to begin reviewing investment opportunities

by

February 22, 2017, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/idea-fund-of-la-cross-to-invest-8-million-in-wisconsin-startups/

The Idea Fund of La Crosse plans to invest $8 million in 10 to 12 Wisconsin startups over the next several years , the organization announced Tuesday.

The venture capital fund closed its initial fund and said it will begin actively reviewing startup investment opportunities across the state.

business-money-bubble-pop-shutterstock_72431620

“We are extremely excited to begin investing in Wisconsin startup companies,” said Jonathon Horne, managing director of the Idea Fund of La Crosse. “Our fund will help entrepreneurs build and expand their companies, create good jobs and help build Wisconsin’s economy.”

The IFOLC was established in 2016 as an investment vehicle for early-stage companies. It’s limited partners include the Badger Fund of Funds and the Weber family of La Crosse among other investors. The fund is led by Horne, and IFOLC President Libby Spirer.

“The fund is 100 percent managed for return to our investors and will be solely focused on startup companies in Wisconsin or those that would relocate here,” Horne said. “We will look at several sectors for eligible startups, including information technology, health care, engineered products, agriculture, education, and financial services.”

The Idea Fund of La Crosse plans to invest $8 million in 10 to 12 Wisconsin startups over the next several years , the organization announced Tuesday.

The venture capital fund closed its initial fund and said it will begin actively reviewing startup investment opportunities across the state.

business-money-bubble-pop-shutterstock_72431620

“We are extremely excited to begin investing in Wisconsin startup companies,” said Jonathon Horne, managing director of the Idea Fund of La Crosse. “Our fund will help entrepreneurs build and expand their companies, create good jobs and help build Wisconsin’s economy.”

The IFOLC was established in 2016 as an investment vehicle for early-stage companies. It’s limited partners include the Badger Fund of Funds and the Weber family of La Crosse among other investors. The fund is led by Horne, and IFOLC President Libby Spirer.

“The fund is 100 percent managed for return to our investors and will be solely focused on startup companies in Wisconsin or those that would relocate here,” Horne said. “We will look at several sectors for eligible startups, including information technology, health care, engineered products, agriculture, education, and financial services.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am