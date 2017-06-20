HSA Bank names Robertson CRO

Sheboygan-based HSA Bank has named Kevin Robertson chief revenue officer.

Robertson has worked at HSA for five years, most recently as senior vice president-director of sales. He previously worked as senior vice president-director of operations at UMB Bank and has 21 years of experience in insurance and financial services. He is experienced in the consumer-directed health care industry and also has served as compliance committee chairman of the Wisconsin Bankers Association HSA council.

HSA Bank is a division of Webster bank N.A. devoted to consumer-directed health care, administering health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and commuter benefits. It has more than 2 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups. HSA Bank has more than $5 billion in assets.

The bank also has named Scott Kiever director of sales for the western region and Jim Kelly director of sales for the eastern region. And Ed Seaver has been hired as director of relationship management.

HSA said the leadership changes are expected to drive additional sales growth in the fast-growing CDH industry.

“The HSA business is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace, and HSA Bank will remain on the leading edge of that,” said Chad Wilkins, executive vice president of Webster Bank and head of HSA Bank. “Our investment in growth and relationship management leaders will ensure our existing and future clients derive the most value from HSA Bank’s portfolio of consumer-directed health care offerings.”