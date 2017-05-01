Homebuying plans on the rise nationally

Report: 54% of Americans plan to buy in next five years

by

May 01, 2017, 12:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/homebuying-plans-on-the-rise-nationally/

About 54 percent of Americans plan to buy a home in the next five years, according to a new report from BMO Harris Bank. That’s up 12 percent from 2016.

New listings are down 11.4 percent across the state.

The information comes from the BMO Harris 2017 Home Buying Report, which was conducted by a third party between March 13 and 20. It included a random sample of 2,505 Americans ages 18 and older.

BMO also revealed more than 75 percent of those buying a home set a budget before beginning their search and stick to it.

Ninety percent of prospective first-time buyers plan to get preapproved for a mortgage before making an offer on a home.

About 65 percent of those seeking to buy a home plan to use a real estate agent. Sixty-one percent said they would search a real estate website for homes. And 38 percent said they would ask for advice from friends and family. Millennials are more likely to use a mobile device in their search, as well as seek recommendations from friends and family.

The majority of buyers find the home they will buy within six months, according to the survey.

“Future buyers are encouraged about their prospects for a home purchase in the near future, and they’re keeping a healthy budget top of mind,” said Steven Zandpour, senior vice president and head of retail banking for Chicago metro north at BMO Harris Bank. “Home ownership is a fulfilling goal for many and it doesn’t have to be a cumbersome process. Our mortgage specialists aim to walk each of our customers through each step, helping them along the journey and understanding what matters to them the most.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

About 54 percent of Americans plan to buy a home in the next five years, according to a new report from BMO Harris Bank. That’s up 12 percent from 2016.

New listings are down 11.4 percent across the state.

The information comes from the BMO Harris 2017 Home Buying Report, which was conducted by a third party between March 13 and 20. It included a random sample of 2,505 Americans ages 18 and older.

BMO also revealed more than 75 percent of those buying a home set a budget before beginning their search and stick to it.

Ninety percent of prospective first-time buyers plan to get preapproved for a mortgage before making an offer on a home.

About 65 percent of those seeking to buy a home plan to use a real estate agent. Sixty-one percent said they would search a real estate website for homes. And 38 percent said they would ask for advice from friends and family. Millennials are more likely to use a mobile device in their search, as well as seek recommendations from friends and family.

The majority of buyers find the home they will buy within six months, according to the survey.

“Future buyers are encouraged about their prospects for a home purchase in the near future, and they’re keeping a healthy budget top of mind,” said Steven Zandpour, senior vice president and head of retail banking for Chicago metro north at BMO Harris Bank. “Home ownership is a fulfilling goal for many and it doesn’t have to be a cumbersome process. Our mortgage specialists aim to walk each of our customers through each step, helping them along the journey and understanding what matters to them the most.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am