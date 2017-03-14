Gordmans files for bankruptcy

Omaha, Nebraska-based retailer Gordmans Stores Inc. announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska.

The company operates a Gordmans store in Kenosha’s Southport Plaza, at 7450 Green Bay Road, and five other Wisconsin stores in Madison, Appleton, Wausau and Ashwaubenon.

Tiger Capital Group LLC and Great American Group LLC will help liquidate the inventory and other assets at Gordmans’ retail stores and distribution centers, unless the bankruptcy court decides otherwise.

According to a statement on Gordmans’ website, its stores will remain open and operate as usual during the bankruptcy proceedings.

“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” said Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans, in a statement. “The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

Founded in 1915, Gordmans operates 106 value-priced department stores in 22 states. It sells apparel and footwear for men, women and children; home décor; gifts; accessories; bedding and bath; accent furniture; and toys.