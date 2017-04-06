Gilman Precision acquires Roller Precision Spindle Repair

Grafton-based Gilman Precision has acquired Grafton-based Roller Precision Spindle Repair from John Roller.

The terms of the transaction, which closed March 24, were not disclosed.

John Roller and the company’s one employee will both join Gilman in its 90,000-square-foot facility at 1230 Cheyenne Ave. Roller’s leased space will be vacated. Gilman now has 47 employees.

“There is some equipment; not much,” said Douglas Biggs, a spokesperson for Gilman. “Primarily, it is a purchase of staff, customer lists, expertise, things like that.”

Gilman primarily designs and manufactures customized slides and spindles for engineers. The expertise from Roller will double the size of Gilman’s spindle repair capabilities, particularly for the Mazak, Mori Seiki, DMG Mori and Kitamura brands, Biggs said.

John Roller purchased Roller Precision three years ago and has improved its evaluation and estimation processes to allow quick turnaround and feedback for customers. Roller Precision, formerly known as Oetlinger, has served southeastern Wisconsin and the Midwest for more than 20 years.

“This venture allows us to combine our knowledge and resources with Gilman to create an industry-leading spindle repair service, housing all personnel and equipment under one roof,” said Roller, who will serve as spindle repair supervisor.

“We are very excited to have Roller Precision join our team,” said Chris Hetzer, chief executive officer of Gilman. “Roller’s expertise and attention to detail in spindle repair is a great fit for Gilman.”