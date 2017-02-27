Generation Growth Capital acquires Minnesota customer analytics firm

Milwaukee private equity firm adds portfolio company

by

February 27, 2017, 12:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/generation-growth-capital-acquires-minnesota-customer-analytics-firm/

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Generation Growth Capital has acquired customer experience measurement firm BestMark Inc.

Nettles and Reinke at their downtown Milwaukee office.

GGC managing directors Cory Nettles and John Reinke at their downtown Milwaukee office.

GGC made the purchase through its new $50 million fund, Generation Growth Capital Fund III LP, of which it has raised about $29.3 million. The company also has purchased Harrell’s Car Wash Systems Inc. and recapitalized Select Food Products Inc. with its third fund.

While it is raising and investing its third fund, GGC has been selling portfolio companies from previous funds so it has capacity to manage its whole portfolio. Portfolio company Atlantic Precision Inc. was sold in October and Midway Industrial Supply was sold in January.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based BestMark, founded in 1986, assesses and improves customer satisfaction and loyalty for companies in the retail, automotive, hospitality and technology sectors, among others. It offers mystery shopping, customer surveys, compliance audits, customer intercept interviews and employee feedback surveys. BestMark has 140 employees at one location.

John Reinke, managing director at Generation Growth Capital, said the firm plans to make additional investments in BestMark to allow it to grow its customer base.

“We’re actually looking at hiring some additional management around expansion of the operation so that we can capitalize on some additional market opportunities,” Reinke said. “They’ve got a number of requests with the existing customers to execute on some additional platforms that they just need more capacity to handle.”

Former BestMark owner and current chief executive officer Ann Jennings will remain on board with the company for a year to work through the transition, and then will likely continue to work in an advisory role after that, Reinke said.

“As we evaluated alternatives for the transition of our business, we felt that the GGC team was the best fit because they understood our culture and the complexities of investing in small companies,” Jennings said. “Their focus on growth and the further development of our operational platform were in sync with our expectations for a new investment partner.”

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Generation Growth Capital has acquired customer experience measurement firm BestMark Inc.

Nettles and Reinke at their downtown Milwaukee office.

GGC managing directors Cory Nettles and John Reinke at their downtown Milwaukee office.

GGC made the purchase through its new $50 million fund, Generation Growth Capital Fund III LP, of which it has raised about $29.3 million. The company also has purchased Harrell’s Car Wash Systems Inc. and recapitalized Select Food Products Inc. with its third fund.

While it is raising and investing its third fund, GGC has been selling portfolio companies from previous funds so it has capacity to manage its whole portfolio. Portfolio company Atlantic Precision Inc. was sold in October and Midway Industrial Supply was sold in January.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based BestMark, founded in 1986, assesses and improves customer satisfaction and loyalty for companies in the retail, automotive, hospitality and technology sectors, among others. It offers mystery shopping, customer surveys, compliance audits, customer intercept interviews and employee feedback surveys. BestMark has 140 employees at one location.

John Reinke, managing director at Generation Growth Capital, said the firm plans to make additional investments in BestMark to allow it to grow its customer base.

“We’re actually looking at hiring some additional management around expansion of the operation so that we can capitalize on some additional market opportunities,” Reinke said. “They’ve got a number of requests with the existing customers to execute on some additional platforms that they just need more capacity to handle.”

Former BestMark owner and current chief executive officer Ann Jennings will remain on board with the company for a year to work through the transition, and then will likely continue to work in an advisory role after that, Reinke said.

“As we evaluated alternatives for the transition of our business, we felt that the GGC team was the best fit because they understood our culture and the complexities of investing in small companies,” Jennings said. “Their focus on growth and the further development of our operational platform were in sync with our expectations for a new investment partner.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am