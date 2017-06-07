Gardner Denver acquires Ohio manufacturer

Expands gas compression and vapor recovery market

by

June 07, 2017, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/gardner-denver-acquires-ohio-manufacturer/

Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Sidney, Ohio-based LeROI Compressors for about $20 million. The transaction was conducted with cash on hand.

CEO Vicente Reyal cheers as Gardner Denver leaders ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange May 12.

LeROI, which has 80 employees, manufactures gas compression equipment and solutions used in vapor recovery, biogas and other process and industrial applications. It is operated out of a 250,000-square-foot building and was based in Waukesha until it moved to Ohio in 1960. LeROI has been owned by several Fortune 500 companies beginning in the 1950s, and most recently was owned by Invensys Corp., before being purchased by a small group of stockholders, including president Richard Wall, in 2005.

Gardner Denver manufactures mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and aftermarket parts, and provides associated services. The company last month brought in about $781 million in its initial public offering, and rewarded most of its 6,100 employees with more than $100 million in stock. Gardner Denver has 37 manufacturing facilities and more than 30 service and repair centers across the world.

The acquisition is expected to expand Gardner Denver’s gas compression and vapor recovery market, while bringing additional resources, including research and development and wider distribution, to LeROI. Gardner Denver’s Industrials segment will absorb LeROI, which will retain its Ohio operations.

“LeROI is a market-leading business with strong talent and excellent longstanding customer relationships,” said Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Gardner Denver. “This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core technologies and know-how to drive organic growth and build additional value at acquired companies. LeROI will provide mission-critical gas compression technologies and enable expansion of our product offering into new and attractive markets. We are thrilled to welcome the LeROI team to the Gardner Denver family.”

“This marks an exciting time for the LeROI business,” Wall said. “As part of Gardner Denver, LeROI will be better positioned than ever to continue to deliver service excellence to our customers and expand into new markets.”

Gardner Denver was acquired by KKR in July 2013 for $3.74 billion. After the acquisition, former Bucyrus and current REV Group chief executive Tim Sullivan was named CEO. Sullivan helped move the company’s corporate headquarters from suburban Philadelphia to Milwaukee in 2014 before resigning.

Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Sidney, Ohio-based LeROI Compressors for about $20 million. The transaction was conducted with cash on hand.

CEO Vicente Reyal cheers as Gardner Denver leaders ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange May 12.

LeROI, which has 80 employees, manufactures gas compression equipment and solutions used in vapor recovery, biogas and other process and industrial applications. It is operated out of a 250,000-square-foot building and was based in Waukesha until it moved to Ohio in 1960. LeROI has been owned by several Fortune 500 companies beginning in the 1950s, and most recently was owned by Invensys Corp., before being purchased by a small group of stockholders, including president Richard Wall, in 2005.

Gardner Denver manufactures mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and aftermarket parts, and provides associated services. The company last month brought in about $781 million in its initial public offering, and rewarded most of its 6,100 employees with more than $100 million in stock. Gardner Denver has 37 manufacturing facilities and more than 30 service and repair centers across the world.

The acquisition is expected to expand Gardner Denver’s gas compression and vapor recovery market, while bringing additional resources, including research and development and wider distribution, to LeROI. Gardner Denver’s Industrials segment will absorb LeROI, which will retain its Ohio operations.

“LeROI is a market-leading business with strong talent and excellent longstanding customer relationships,” said Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Gardner Denver. “This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core technologies and know-how to drive organic growth and build additional value at acquired companies. LeROI will provide mission-critical gas compression technologies and enable expansion of our product offering into new and attractive markets. We are thrilled to welcome the LeROI team to the Gardner Denver family.”

“This marks an exciting time for the LeROI business,” Wall said. “As part of Gardner Denver, LeROI will be better positioned than ever to continue to deliver service excellence to our customers and expand into new markets.”

Gardner Denver was acquired by KKR in July 2013 for $3.74 billion. After the acquisition, former Bucyrus and current REV Group chief executive Tim Sullivan was named CEO. Sullivan helped move the company’s corporate headquarters from suburban Philadelphia to Milwaukee in 2014 before resigning.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm