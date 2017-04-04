Gaco Western acquired by Firestone Building Products

Company manufactures products in Waukesha

April 04, 2017, 12:14 PM

Indianapolis-based Firestone Building Products Co. LLC has acquired Seattle, Washington-based Gaco Western, which manufactures its products in Waukesha.

Gaco makes waterproofing and insulation products, including silicone roofing systems, waterproofing and spray foam insulation. The company invested $6.5 million in an 85,000-square-foot expansion at its Waukesha facility in 2013. The building now totals 140,000 square feet and the company has about 60 employees there.

Gaco’s products will continue to be researched, developed and manufactured at the Waukesha facility and sold under the Gaco brand, Firestone said in the release. The transaction, which closed Monday for an undisclosed price, included all the assets and operations held by Gaco.

Firestone Building Products is a division of Bridgestone Americas, the largest subsidiary of tire and rubber company Bridgestone Corp.

With the addition of Gaco, Firestone has added silicon polyurethanes, epoxies and acrylic liquid coatings to its roofing product portfolio. The company said this addition also brings decking and waterproofing products for pedestrian services to its commercial and residential offerings.

“Combining the best of two iconic brands – Firestone and Gaco – represents a new opportunity for growth and long-term value as we aim to create new levels of service and innovation in our industries,” said Tim Dunn, president of Firestone Building Products, Bridgestone Americas Inc. “Operations will immediately be ‘business as usual’ across all teams as we begin bringing our portfolios, employees, best practices and distribution platforms together to continue serving as a total solutions provider for our collective customers.”

