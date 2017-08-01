Gabe’s Construction acquires Florida network engineering assets

PCTEL sells division to Sheboygan firm

by

August 01, 2017, 11:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/gabes-construction-acquires-florida-network-engineering-assets/

Sheboygan-based Gabe’s Construction Co. Inc. has acquired the assets of the Melbourne, Florida-based network engineering services division of PCTEL Inc. The transaction closed July 31 for an undisclosed price.

Gabe’s, a subsidiary of Westshore Companies Inc., is a fourth-generation family company founded in 1942 by Jacob Gabrielse and his sons, John, George and Edwin. It provides underground utility construction services including horizontal directional drilling and fiber optic cable construction for the pipeline, telecommunications, utility and wireless industries. It has locations in Sheboygan, Monroe and Rockledge, Florida.

With the acquisition, Gabe’s will augment its wireless engineering and construction services. The “expanded” engineering services operations group will be based at the Rockledge location. Some PCTEL employees were brought on by Gabe’s, but the companies declined to say how many.

“We are excited about the opportunity we have at Gabe’s to be the leader in turnkey construction and engineering services serving the wireless industry,” Gabrielse said. “Our team has extensive experience supporting this industry and we look forward to bringing these expanded services to our customer base.”

“PCTEL excels as a research and development organization, consistently delivering innovative products that help our customers deploy the latest wireless technologies,” said David Neumann, chief executive officer of PCTEL. “PCTEL will focus on growing our antenna business and supporting the expanding ecosystem of licensed and unlicensed wireless networks with our industry-leading scanning receiver products and test solutions.”

