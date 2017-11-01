Foley & Lardner in merger talks with Texas firm

Foley & Lardner, the largest law firm in Wisconsin, is in potential merger discussions with a large law firm in Texas, a spokesperson with the Milwaukee-based firm confirmed today.

Jill Chanen, spokesperson with Foley & Lardner, said the firm has engaged in discussions with Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, which is headquartered in Dallas.

“We continuously evaluate opportunities that will advance the interests of our clients and the firm,” Chanen said in a statement. “As part of these efforts, we have engaged in discussions with Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP about the mutual benefits for clients that may stem from a combination. As the discussions are still underway, and no final decision has been reached, we do not have any further information to share at this time.”

Gardere Wynne Sewell is one of the largest firms in the Southwest, with 250 lawyers and offices in Austin, Denver, Houston and Mexico City, according to its website. The firm covers more than 40 different areas of practice.

Foley & Lardner has 17 offices in the United States, none of which is in Texas. The firm also has international offices in Tokyo and Brussels. Foley & Lardner has about 900 attorneys, according to its website.