Five Milwaukee area firms make Fortune’s “Most Admired” list

Five Milwaukee area companies are included in the latest list of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine.

The area companies that made the list are:

None of those five made the top 50 on the list. The top five are: Apple, Amazon.com, Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway and Disney.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies in the world for the fourth year in a row,” said Fiserv president and CEO Jeffery Yabuki. “I am so proud of our 23,000 associates worldwide who bring their very best to Fiserv for the benefit of our clients every day.”

To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked 3,800 executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.