Fiserv’s earnings rise 8 percent in Q3

Brookfield-based financial services technology provider Fiserv Inc. reported an earnings increase of 8 percent and a net income of $232 million in the third quarter, or $1.08 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.12 per share.

The company completed three acquisitions during the quarter:

In July, the company acquired the assets of Reno, Nevada-based PCLender, LLC , for an undisclosed price.

, for an undisclosed price. In August, the company acquired London-based Dovetail Group Limited , for an undisclosed price.

, for an undisclosed price. In September, the company completed its acquisition of London-based Monitise plc, for about $98 million.

During Tuesday’s earnings call, Fiserv executives made no mention of a possible relocation of its company’s headquarters.

Fiserv has been considering proposals from several real estate developers since April to develop a 120,000 to 150,000-square-foot Class A office building.

Last month, Fiserv asked the Milwaukee-area developers who are still in consideration to resubmit their proposals, according to several sources.