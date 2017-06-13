Fiserv to acquire Monitise for $89 million

London financial services firm adds technologies

by

June 13, 2017, 11:16 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-to-acquire-monitise-for-89-million/

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. plans to acquire London-based Monitise plc for about $89.1 million.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The companies have reached an agreement on the terms of the cash offer, in which Fiserv would offer 2.90 pence per share. The transaction is still subject to Monitise shareholder approval, but is expected to close in the third quarter.

Like Fiserv, Monitise develops technology for the financial services industry. Monitise concentrates on accelerating the digital transformation of banks and credit unions through adaptation of legacy systems, greenfield projects and strategic digital projects.

Fiserv develops payment, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management and insights and optimization products for banks and credit unions. The Fortune 500 company had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices. It is currently considering moving its headquarters.

By acquiring Monitise, Fiserv expects to broaden its technology offerings for financial institutions working to stay ahead of consumer expectations. Among the added solutions would be Monitise’s FINkit, a cloud native tool financial institutions can use to maximize innovation and speed-to-market.

“Monitise has been a global pioneer and innovator in digital banking for more than a decade,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “Combining its talented associates and advanced technologies with leading digital solutions from Fiserv will expand our clients’ ability to provide differentiated experiences to their customers.”

”We are proud of the talented people and innovative technology solutions across the Monitise businesses,” said Lee Cameron, chief executive officer of Monitise. “Fiserv is well-positioned to carry this business forward given its strength in digital banking and extensive client network. Following the completion of this transaction, we are confident that Monitise clients will be served well by Fiserv and its longstanding commitment to creating value for its clients.”

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. plans to acquire London-based Monitise plc for about $89.1 million.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The companies have reached an agreement on the terms of the cash offer, in which Fiserv would offer 2.90 pence per share. The transaction is still subject to Monitise shareholder approval, but is expected to close in the third quarter.

Like Fiserv, Monitise develops technology for the financial services industry. Monitise concentrates on accelerating the digital transformation of banks and credit unions through adaptation of legacy systems, greenfield projects and strategic digital projects.

Fiserv develops payment, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management and insights and optimization products for banks and credit unions. The Fortune 500 company had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices. It is currently considering moving its headquarters.

By acquiring Monitise, Fiserv expects to broaden its technology offerings for financial institutions working to stay ahead of consumer expectations. Among the added solutions would be Monitise’s FINkit, a cloud native tool financial institutions can use to maximize innovation and speed-to-market.

“Monitise has been a global pioneer and innovator in digital banking for more than a decade,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “Combining its talented associates and advanced technologies with leading digital solutions from Fiserv will expand our clients’ ability to provide differentiated experiences to their customers.”

”We are proud of the talented people and innovative technology solutions across the Monitise businesses,” said Lee Cameron, chief executive officer of Monitise. “Fiserv is well-positioned to carry this business forward given its strength in digital banking and extensive client network. Following the completion of this transaction, we are confident that Monitise clients will be served well by Fiserv and its longstanding commitment to creating value for its clients.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm