Fiserv hires Paulek as CHRO

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. has hired Mark Paulek as chief human resources officer, effective Sept. 18.

Kevin Pennington, the current CHRO, has served in the role for five years and will transition to working on corporate real estate and acquisition integration. Pennington was hired in 2012 and has helped drive organizational transformation, the company said.

The Fortune 500 financial services technology developer is currently integrating Monitise plc, which it acquired earlier this month for about $98 million. Fiserv is also seeking to develop a new corporate headquarters.

“As Fiserv has continued its focus on creating value for clients worldwide, Kevin has established a human capital organization that supports innovation, quality and the invigoration of a strong employer brand,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer. “Kevin’s commitment and contributions to the company have been outstanding. His leadership has been a key element of achieving higher levels of associate engagement and strengthening our culture.”

Paulek was most recently interim CHRO at The Chamberlain Group Inc. He previously was vice president, human resources and communications for the Automation and Control Solutions business at Honeywell International Inc. Paulek has 25 years of human resources experience, and has also worked at Andersen Consulting, CNH Industrial and General Electric. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa.

“Fiserv is committed to enabling best-in-class results for clients, and to do so we are focused on attracting, developing and retaining the best people in the industry,” Yabuki said. “Mark is a results-oriented HR leader with expertise in acquiring and developing talent in alignment with strategic priorities and performance objectives. We look forward to welcoming him to our senior leadership team.”

Fiserv had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices. Approximately 900 employees are based at its Brookfield headquarters.