Fiserv headquarters search ‘primarily within the Milwaukee area’

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. is looking “primarily within the Milwaukee area” in its search for a new headquarters, president and chief executive officer Jeffery Yabuki said this morning at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

As BizTimes reported in April, the Fortune 500 financial services technology developer is considering proposals from several real estate developers to develop a new headquarters in the metropolitan Milwaukee area. The company will consider renovating its existing headquarters, and did not rule out a move to another state.

In response to a question about news reports on Fiserv’s headquarters search from a shareholder, Yabuki said:

“We are in the process right now, as many of you can see here, we’ve been in this building for quite a while. As the company has transformed, we’ve also transformed the associate experience that we’re creating and so we’re looking for what are the best ways that we can deliver the right experience for our associates to make sure that we’re an employer of choice and have both the interesting work, but the right kind of work environment for our people. So we’re evaluating different opportunities, primarily within the Milwaukee area, but we’re also looking at opportunities just overall – what’s the right place for us in terms of recruiting the people to help us get to where we want to be over the long period of time.”

It’s possible the company could consider moving its headquarters out of state. About 1,600 of Fiserv’s employees were in Alpharetta, Georgia as of 2016, which makes it the third-largest employer in that market and one of the company’s largest operations.

Fiserv had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices. Fewer than 4 percent of the company’s employees are in Brookfield.