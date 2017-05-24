Fiserv headquarters search ‘primarily within the Milwaukee area’

Yabuki gives more insight at shareholder meeting

by

May 24, 2017, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-headquarters-search-primarily-within-the-milwaukee-area/

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. is looking “primarily within the Milwaukee area” in its search for a new headquarters, president and chief executive officer Jeffery Yabuki said this morning at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

As BizTimes reported in April, the Fortune 500 financial services technology developer is considering proposals from several real estate developers to develop a new headquarters in the metropolitan Milwaukee area. The company will consider renovating its existing headquarters, and did not rule out a move to another state.

In response to a question about news reports on Fiserv’s headquarters search from a shareholder, Yabuki said:

“We are in the process right now, as many of you can see here, we’ve been in this building for quite a while. As the company has transformed, we’ve also transformed the associate experience that we’re creating and so we’re looking for what are the best ways that we can deliver the right experience for our associates to make sure that we’re an employer of choice and have both the interesting work, but the right kind of work environment for our people. So we’re evaluating different opportunities, primarily within the Milwaukee area, but we’re also looking at opportunities just overall – what’s the right place for us in terms of recruiting the people to help us get to where we want to be over the long period of time.”

It’s possible the company could consider moving its headquarters out of state. About 1,600 of Fiserv’s employees were in Alpharetta, Georgia as of 2016, which makes it the third-largest employer in that market and one of the company’s largest operations.

Fiserv had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices. Fewer than 4 percent of the company’s employees are in Brookfield.

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. is looking “primarily within the Milwaukee area” in its search for a new headquarters, president and chief executive officer Jeffery Yabuki said this morning at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

As BizTimes reported in April, the Fortune 500 financial services technology developer is considering proposals from several real estate developers to develop a new headquarters in the metropolitan Milwaukee area. The company will consider renovating its existing headquarters, and did not rule out a move to another state.

In response to a question about news reports on Fiserv’s headquarters search from a shareholder, Yabuki said:

“We are in the process right now, as many of you can see here, we’ve been in this building for quite a while. As the company has transformed, we’ve also transformed the associate experience that we’re creating and so we’re looking for what are the best ways that we can deliver the right experience for our associates to make sure that we’re an employer of choice and have both the interesting work, but the right kind of work environment for our people. So we’re evaluating different opportunities, primarily within the Milwaukee area, but we’re also looking at opportunities just overall – what’s the right place for us in terms of recruiting the people to help us get to where we want to be over the long period of time.”

It’s possible the company could consider moving its headquarters out of state. About 1,600 of Fiserv’s employees were in Alpharetta, Georgia as of 2016, which makes it the third-largest employer in that market and one of the company’s largest operations.

Fiserv had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices. Fewer than 4 percent of the company’s employees are in Brookfield.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think will Fiserv decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Distinguished Lecture Series: Rocky Marcoux
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/24/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm