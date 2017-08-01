Fiserv could get $10 million from state to keep HQ in Wisconsin

Company also reports second quarter profit increase of 4.2 percent

by

August 01, 2017, 10:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-could-get-10-million-from-state-to-keep-hq-in-wisconsin/

Brookfield-based financial services technology developer Fiserv Inc. could get up to $10 million in tax credits from the state to keep its headquarters in Wisconsin.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The company is currently considering moving its headquarters. A special session of the state Legislature, which began Tuesday, includes a review of a financial incentive to attempt to keep Fiserv from moving the headquarters out of state. That proposal allots up to $2 million per year for five years to Fiserv if it keeps at least 93 percent of its full-time employees and its headquarters in Wisconsin.

Real estate sources have told BizTimes Milwaukee that Fiserv is considering four Milwaukee area sites for its new corporate headquarters location. However, the company has operations all over the world, including a substantial presence in the Milwaukee area and has not ruled out the possibility of moving its headquarters out of state. In May, president and chief executive officer Jeffery Yabuki said the company is looking “primarily in the Milwaukee area” for its new headquarters site.

The company also this afternoon reported its second quarter profit increased 4.2 percent from last year.

Net income was $221 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter, up from $212 million, or 94 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2016.

Operating income was $372 million, up from $362 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue was $1.4 billion, flat from the second quarter of 2016.

Fiserv reported $15 million in merger, integration and other costs in the quarter, up from $7 million in the same period last year. The company is in the process of acquiring London-based Monitise plc for about $89.1 million.

The company also reported a $10 million gain on the sale of a business during the second quarter. While the business was not named, Fiserv did announce in February it would sell the assets of its Item Processing Business to Genpact.

Fiserv develops payment, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management and insights and optimization products for banks and credit unions. The Fortune 500 company had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices.

Brookfield-based financial services technology developer Fiserv Inc. could get up to $10 million in tax credits from the state to keep its headquarters in Wisconsin.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The company is currently considering moving its headquarters. A special session of the state Legislature, which began Tuesday, includes a review of a financial incentive to attempt to keep Fiserv from moving the headquarters out of state. That proposal allots up to $2 million per year for five years to Fiserv if it keeps at least 93 percent of its full-time employees and its headquarters in Wisconsin.

Real estate sources have told BizTimes Milwaukee that Fiserv is considering four Milwaukee area sites for its new corporate headquarters location. However, the company has operations all over the world, including a substantial presence in the Milwaukee area and has not ruled out the possibility of moving its headquarters out of state. In May, president and chief executive officer Jeffery Yabuki said the company is looking “primarily in the Milwaukee area” for its new headquarters site.

The company also this afternoon reported its second quarter profit increased 4.2 percent from last year.

Net income was $221 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter, up from $212 million, or 94 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2016.

Operating income was $372 million, up from $362 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue was $1.4 billion, flat from the second quarter of 2016.

Fiserv reported $15 million in merger, integration and other costs in the quarter, up from $7 million in the same period last year. The company is in the process of acquiring London-based Monitise plc for about $89.1 million.

The company also reported a $10 million gain on the sale of a business during the second quarter. While the business was not named, Fiserv did announce in February it would sell the assets of its Item Processing Business to Genpact.

Fiserv develops payment, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management and insights and optimization products for banks and credit unions. The Fortune 500 company had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016 and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm