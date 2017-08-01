Fiserv acquires PCLender

Brookfield firm adds mortgage lending technology

by

August 01, 2017, 12:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-acquires-pclender/

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. has acquired the assets of Reno, Nevada-based PCLender LLC, an online mortgage software and mortgage lending technology firm, for an undisclosed price.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The global financial services technology solutions developer acquired PCLender to augment its suite of mortgage origination services. Fiserv offers financial institutions and borrowers tools for origination, processing, underwriting and delivering loans in a secure, paperless manner.

PCLender’s mortgage solutions are fully managed, end-to-end products used for origination, document collection and compliance reporting, which allows improved operational efficiency for mortgage lenders funding up to 5,000 loans per month. The company was founded in 1995 by Lionel Urban and David Faulkner, who sold it to Lender Processing Services in 2011 and reacquired it in 2014. It has at least seven employees.

“Rapidly evolving consumer expectations require a seamless approach to banking experiences, including mortgage origination,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “PCLender provides Fiserv with a full digital suite of mortgage origination solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. We welcome the existing clients and talented team members to our company.”

“Joining Fiserv accelerates our ability to scale our solution, while simplifying solutions for every phase of the loan process to benefit our clients,” said Lionel Urban, CEO of PCLender. “We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to deliver greater client value and an enhanced experience for their customers.”

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. has acquired the assets of Reno, Nevada-based PCLender LLC, an online mortgage software and mortgage lending technology firm, for an undisclosed price.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The global financial services technology solutions developer acquired PCLender to augment its suite of mortgage origination services. Fiserv offers financial institutions and borrowers tools for origination, processing, underwriting and delivering loans in a secure, paperless manner.

PCLender’s mortgage solutions are fully managed, end-to-end products used for origination, document collection and compliance reporting, which allows improved operational efficiency for mortgage lenders funding up to 5,000 loans per month. The company was founded in 1995 by Lionel Urban and David Faulkner, who sold it to Lender Processing Services in 2011 and reacquired it in 2014. It has at least seven employees.

“Rapidly evolving consumer expectations require a seamless approach to banking experiences, including mortgage origination,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “PCLender provides Fiserv with a full digital suite of mortgage origination solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. We welcome the existing clients and talented team members to our company.”

“Joining Fiserv accelerates our ability to scale our solution, while simplifying solutions for every phase of the loan process to benefit our clients,” said Lionel Urban, CEO of PCLender. “We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to deliver greater client value and an enhanced experience for their customers.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm