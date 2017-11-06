FIRE and Tri City National Bank launch $7 million loan pool

Loans will go to low-income area developments

by

November 06, 2017, 1:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/fire-and-tri-city-national-bank-launch-7-million-loan-pool/

First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc. and Oak Creek-based Tri City National Bank are launching a $7 million loan pool for federal New Markets Tax Credits projects.

An aerial rendering of the apartments at Six Points.

FIRE is a regional Community Development Entity that provides gap funding for mixed-use, commercial and industrial development projects in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties via New Markets Tax Credits. It was formed in 2007 by the City of West Allis.

Eligible projects for the new loan pool will be in low-income or severely distressed census tracks. In southeastern Wisconsin, that includes most of West Allis, a large portion of Milwaukee, and some areas of Racine and Kenosha, said Bryan Johnsen, vice president at Tri City.

The pool will place an emphasis on projects that support accessible job creation, operating businesses, Brownfield reclamation, and potential “catalytic opportunities” that align with FIRE’s mission.

This is the first loan pool FIRE and Tri City have partnered to administer. The pool has not closed yet, but should have funds available within a month. The maximum loan amount is $2 million, Johnsen said, and the interest rates will be below-market.

“We don’t have any signed commitments, but as far as initial conversations, $4 million to $5 million of people showing interest and having projects that qualify,” he said.

One of the qualifying projects that is expected to receive about $2 million in funding from the loan pool is Mandel Group’s Six Points development in West Allis, Johnsen said.

“We have such a great relationship with the City of West Allis, we have several branches in the city of West Allis, and them being a CDE who we’ve done other tax credit projects with, it seems like a good fit for us to jump in and do our first loan pool,” he said. “We think being a community bank, we have the connections in the communities to use these loans in the correct manner.”

The loans will be awarded to between five and eight projects, and will be administered within the next 12 months, Johnsen said.

Based on the potential participating projects, the loan pool is expected to create 107 jobs.

Tri City has about 22 branches in southeastern Wisconsin and provides personal, business and investment services.

First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc. and Oak Creek-based Tri City National Bank are launching a $7 million loan pool for federal New Markets Tax Credits projects.

An aerial rendering of the apartments at Six Points.

FIRE is a regional Community Development Entity that provides gap funding for mixed-use, commercial and industrial development projects in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties via New Markets Tax Credits. It was formed in 2007 by the City of West Allis.

Eligible projects for the new loan pool will be in low-income or severely distressed census tracks. In southeastern Wisconsin, that includes most of West Allis, a large portion of Milwaukee, and some areas of Racine and Kenosha, said Bryan Johnsen, vice president at Tri City.

The pool will place an emphasis on projects that support accessible job creation, operating businesses, Brownfield reclamation, and potential “catalytic opportunities” that align with FIRE’s mission.

This is the first loan pool FIRE and Tri City have partnered to administer. The pool has not closed yet, but should have funds available within a month. The maximum loan amount is $2 million, Johnsen said, and the interest rates will be below-market.

“We don’t have any signed commitments, but as far as initial conversations, $4 million to $5 million of people showing interest and having projects that qualify,” he said.

One of the qualifying projects that is expected to receive about $2 million in funding from the loan pool is Mandel Group’s Six Points development in West Allis, Johnsen said.

“We have such a great relationship with the City of West Allis, we have several branches in the city of West Allis, and them being a CDE who we’ve done other tax credit projects with, it seems like a good fit for us to jump in and do our first loan pool,” he said. “We think being a community bank, we have the connections in the communities to use these loans in the correct manner.”

The loans will be awarded to between five and eight projects, and will be administered within the next 12 months, Johnsen said.

Based on the potential participating projects, the loan pool is expected to create 107 jobs.

Tri City has about 22 branches in southeastern Wisconsin and provides personal, business and investment services.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Veteran Business Breakfast
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

11/06/20178:00 am-10:00 am

WI Servant Leader City Tour-Building the Engaged Enterprise
Wisconsin Lutheran College

11/07/201710:00 am-12:00 pm

"Building the Engaged Enterprise" Interactive workshop
WLC

11/07/20171:30 pm-5:00 pm

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm