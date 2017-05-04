Epiphany Learning acquires My Learning Collaborative Solution

Education technology platforms join forces

May 04, 2017, 1:57 PM

Wauwatosa education technology company Epiphany Learning LLC has acquired Wales-based My Learning Collaborative Solution, a K-12 competency-based education platform. The acquisition closed Wednesday for an undisclosed price.

Founded by Laura Henderson in 2014, Epiphany offers a personalized learning platform for K-12. It helps students create their own learner profiles and develops learning plans. The platform can be integrated with Student Information Systems and linked to Learning Management Systems. Epiphany also has a Professional Growth Program for educators’ professional development.

Founded by Kevin Erickson, director of the Kettle Moraine School for the Arts and Performance in Wales, myLC also offers a personalized platform for learning, based on competencies and the district’s teaching methods. Teachers can use the results of student work on the platform to group them together based on their progress. Erickson will join the strategic leadership team at Epiphany.

With the acquisition of myLC, Epiphany will add a competency-based workflow platform to its offerings. Erickson is the only myLC employee who will be brought on in the integration. Epiphany now has 24 employees.

The acquisition positions Epiphany to play a greater leadership role in collaborating at the national and even the global level, Henderson said. Its products now are used in 106 schools.

“Our shared vision is very well aligned,” she said. “We’ve had a great relationship with myLC and quite frankly, see all the competitors in this space…as collaborative partners. After a year working together, we just decided that our resources combined would be more value added to the education market than separated,” she said. “The combination of (Erickson’s) skillset and the shared resources position us to have a greater impact in education.”

“This is an exciting day for myLC and our customers because the partnership with Epiphany Learning provides the development resources to take our platform to the next level,” Erickson said. “Epiphany Learning shares my vision for building personalized learning solutions with innovative districts and schools, not for them.”

