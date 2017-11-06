Educators Credit Union purchases 1.5 acres in Mukwonago

Racine-based Educators Credit Union bought 1.5 acres of land at the new Chapman Place Development in Mukwonago to construct a new branch building, subject to Educators Credit Union board approval.

The new branch would be the credit union’s first Mukwonago location. The closest branch locations to the site are in New Berlin and Waukesha.

Educators bought the property on Oct. 20 from ACG Development #1 LLC, an affiliate of Greenfield-based Anderson Commercial Group and the owner of the 6.5 acre development located along I-43 and Highway 83.

The board will make its final decision at the end of November about the new branch.