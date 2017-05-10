Early-stage investor panel to kick off statewide entrepreneurship conference

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

“Some of the latest additions to Wisconsin’s early stage investment landscape will talk about their funds, the quality of the deals they’re seeing in the state, and how entrepreneurs can best approach investors such as themselves,” Still said.

The investor panel is part of the Wisconsin Technology Council’s two-day Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, which also will include keynote speakers Arvind Subramanian and Alan Webber on June 7, an innovation showcase, educational seminars for emerging companies, and the Diligent Dozen, in which the top 12 finalists in the Governor’s Business Plan Contest compete.

George Arida of Madison-based 30Ventures; Jonathon Horne of Idea Fund of La Crosse; Brian Kaas of CMFG Ventures, the venture capital arm of Madison-based CUNA Mutual Group; David Trotter of Neenah-based Winnebago Seed Partners; and Andy Walker of Rock River Capital Partners , which will be based in southern Wisconsin, also will participate in the discussion at 8:45 a.m. at Union South on the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Wisconsin Technology Council President Tom Still will lead the conversation, titled “Flyover land no more: Homegrown funds in Wisconsin.”

Craig Schedler, venture partner at Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, an early-stage investment division launched last year by Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., will be among the panelists.

A panel discussion among new early-stage investors will kick off the 15th annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference on June 6 in Madison.

